Facebook’s dream of connecting everyone dies

For 18 years, since Mark Zuckerberg started it in a Harvard dorm room, Facebook has been growing. Through scandals, backlash, regulatory pressure, and competitive threats, it has continued to grow, until now.

Meta, the new name for the company formerly called Facebook, reported last Wednesday that Facebook lost daily users last quarter for the first time in history. While the company as a whole, which includes Instagram and WhatsApp, continued to grow, its flagship social network — the big blue app, as it’s known internally — stalled at just under 2 billion logins per day.

The news that Facebook may have peaked in 2021 was just the most symbolic data point in a grim corporate earnings report that sent Meta stock into an epic and historic spiral: shearing $220 billion off its value and hinting that the company’s reign over online socializing might not be the last.

For investors, the most worrying signs have to do with the company’s struggle to monetize Instagram’s short-form video product Reels, its answer to red-hot Chinese rival TikTok; a privacy crackdown by Apple that has limited Facebook’s ability to target ads on iPhones; and increased spending on the company’s dramatic bid to build a virtual reality future it calls “the metaverse.”

Usage of the Facebook app itself had been gradually leveling off for years. And 2 billion daily logins is still a huge, almost incomprehensible figure, larger than the population of any country.

But it is not what Facebook was looking for, which was to connect everyone, the entire world, even people who do not yet have access to the Internet. While it’s possible that Facebook will resume growth in some form in the future, the quarterly decline in the social network’s most prized metric, known as daily active users, is a sign that Zuckerberg’s dream is unlikely to come true. completely, at least in the future, in the way he once imagined.

omen of change

For the average Facebook user, this may not mean much in the short term. The social network is still massive, indispensable to many, and it won’t go away any time soon. This isn’t Facebook’s “Myspace moment,” at least not yet.

Rather, it is a harbinger of a change already underway in Menlo Park, one in which Facebook is no longer Meta’s focus or the site of its biggest innovations, but a profitable legacy product that must be sustained. That diminished stature may reassure people who worry about Facebook’s impact on discourse and democracy, but it could go both ways: It may mean building ever more sophisticated content policies and moderation systems becomes less a strategic priority over time.

Meanwhile, he stresses that Instagram, WhatsApp and, increasingly, Reality Labs, the division in charge of developing virtual and augmented reality hardware and software, are the future of the company. Meta will do everything it can to keep them growing, to fend off rivals, and to find ways to squeeze more time out of their users and more money out of their advertisers.

When they created Facebook, Zuckerberg and company didn’t just want to create the largest social network. They set out to build something truly ubiquitous, something that everyone would use, something that would become part of the fabric of global society, something that everyone had to use, if only because everyone else used it. And they went further than almost anyone could have imagined. Just not all the way.

His mission, connect

To understand how Facebook’s identity grew comprehensively, it’s worth reviewing a memo that executive Andrew “Boz” Bosworth, now Meta’s chief technology officer, sent to the company in 2016.

“The natural state of the world is not connected,” Bosworth wrote in the memo, which was leaked and published by BuzzFeed in 2018. “It is not unified. It is fragmented by borders, languages ​​and increasingly by different products. The best products do not win. the ones everyone uses [sic] they win.”

Facebook’s “imperative,” in Bosworth’s words, its raison d’être, was to be that product that everyone used, the tool that would finally unify a fragmented human race into one vast network. And the company would pursue that imperative at any cost, even the cost of users’ lives, “because that’s what we do,” he wrote. “We connect people.”

Bosworth insisted later, after the memorandum came to light, that he had written it in a spirit of debate and that he did not really believe what he was writing. Zuckerberg said the same thing. However, the company’s actions have confirmed this time and time again over the years.

For the poor

It wasn’t even enough that Facebook connected everyone in the world with an Internet connection. In 2013, before user growth began to slow globally, Zuckerberg, always thinking long-term, always anticipating the threat ahead, foresaw that Facebook would eventually be held back by the reality that roughly half of the world lacked reliable access to the Internet. So he devised a plan to connect “the next 5 billion” by offering a free, limited version of the Internet centered on Facebook for the world’s poor.

Called internet.org, and later renamed Free Basics, Facebook’s moonshot largely missed its target, making gains in some key markets but falling short in others due to public mistrust, digital nationalism, and the overconfident approach of the company. Still, Facebook continued to grow as more of the world’s people went online without its help and it started a big push to gain more international users in 2014. Even in 2018, when usage of the app in the United States and Canada grew first stalled, it was fueled by growth elsewhere.

The rest of the world

But Tuesday’s earnings report showed that Facebook’s rise has stalled almost everywhere. The largest decline in daily use was not in the United States but in a category it calls “rest of the world,” which includes Latin America and Africa. The company added that price increases for data plans in India last year also contributed to slower-than-expected growth.

All of which cast Facebook’s dramatic name change and spin on “building the metaverse” in a new light. Zuckerberg knew before anyone else that social media was no longer enough to keep the company on top. He is now trying to create a great new vision of a digital world in which we all have a second life that unfolds through avatars that inhabit virtual spaces and realms.

Zuckerberg has a long history of reinventing Facebook and has been making up for the big blue app slowdown for some time. Several years ago, the company realized it had become saturated among users in the United States and Canada, and revised its core newsfeed algorithm to prioritize engagement, getting existing users to spend more time online.

It also bought Instagram and WhatsApp, Facebook properties that continue to grow even as the product Zuckerberg built as a college student is reaching its peak. And losing users doesn’t necessarily mean losing money in the short term: Facebook’s revenue per user also continued to grow last quarter.

The key on Instagram

To regain its position, Meta will have to strengthen its focus on growing and making more money from Instagram. She will have to stick to plans to make her various services more interoperable front and back, for example by giving people who use Messenger the ability to connect with marketers on Instagram.

Its success in potential growth regions like Africa, where Facebook is very popular, also depends on expanding Internet access. Fewer than half of people in sub-Saharan Africa have smartphones and many have limited bandwidth on prepaid phones, according to the GSMA, the industry organization for mobile network operators worldwide.

Meta reported that Reality Labs is growing rapidly, although its expenses are increasing faster. Perhaps one day it will be the Facebook metaverse that will connect us all, at last.

However, the end of Facebook’s growth era marks a turning point in the history of social media and the Internet. If Zuckerberg couldn’t connect the whole world to Facebook, given all the resources, drive and desire one could ask for, he may have to face the possibility that no network ever will.