Fall of Movistar in Spain, problems in the network to call today with the operator

**Update 2:00 p.m.**

It seems that the crisis has already been resolved. At 1 in the afternoon, the reports of complaints had fallen below a thousand and now, at 2 in the afternoon, there are hardly any complaints, so Movistar’s incoming and outgoing call service already seems to be resolved.

**Original News**

Movistar customers are experiencing problems making calls after 11:00 a.m. Today, February 9. The drop in operator service Spanish is due to a Movistar network failure. The number of complaints from users who began to call Movistar customer service to report faults has skyrocketed since 11:06. This fault affects the time of both do as receiving calls.

Movistar service problems today due to network failure

As we can see on the DownDetector website (which shows problems in services, websites and applications in real time), Telefónica is having connection problems today, February 9, with a Incident affecting Movistar’s 4G network. Since this morning there is a peak of reports by users who are experiencing failures when making and receiving calls from various Spanish cities: Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Zaragoza, Alicante, Seville, Murcia, Cartagena, Bilbao, Pamplona, ​​Vigo, Ourense as well of reports also on La Palma.

Breakdown of Movistar for business customers



Many lines are affected, especially those telephone lines of companies contracted by corporate subscribers of Movistar, who see how they make the calls but when the recipient picks up the phone they do not hear their voice. In addition, they are produced repeated calls to previously dialed phoneswhich makes normal telephone communication impossible.

Failed calls but not data connection

The mobile data service is working correctly with applications such as WhatsApp or Gmail. Telefónica has admitted that this breakdown has occurred, but has not specified its scope, according to a spokeswoman told the newspaper El País. On social networks we are seeing messages from users who are sending reports to the operator, who has not yet commented on the problem to via his official Twitter account.