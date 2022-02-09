Fast and ultra-fast charging stations for electric cars: differences

This was something that happened gradually and in a short time it was the manufacturers themselves who began to investigate how they could suggest that their models reduce loading times to a more usable and profitable standard for everyone. It was then that the second new generation electric vehicles emerged, those born from the years 2013-2015, which all its functions have been improved… and also in relation to your recharges. It was the first step of what are known today as fast and ultra-fast charging stations.

what are they about

All in all, today the electric car has already amply demonstrated that it is a viable and sustainable alternative to combustion models on a day-to-day basis, with its autonomy being more than sufficient to cover the daily journeys of the majority of the population. However, many users still have doubts about its suitability when traveling.

The truth is that thanks to the rapid advances that are being achieved in the field of batteries, electric cars increasingly enjoy longer ranges. However, this is not the only point of importance when traveling, since the existence of a strong fast charging network public access.

Although there are currently operators that have stations spread throughout the country, it is quite an important matter that their infrastructures, such as fast and ultra-fast charging stations, are still scarce. In addition, many of them are in the process of activating new points, but their start-up is still a long way off.

However, recharging this type of vehicle is very different from what we are used to. And it is that, although we know perfectly well how our car batteries are charged, and we are beginning to familiarize ourselves with domestic charging points, very similar to a pole with a plug, do we know what these fast charging stations are about? electric vehicles?

As such, these are a type of infrastructure that charges the electric vehicle battery directly, reducing charging time and accelerating the energy transition. It is important to bear in mind that these types of stations work with a power equal to or greater than 50 kW, that is, in direct current.

How are your technologies?

This is why, in order for our car to be able to charge, we will also have to require more elements than we would find in a domestic or low-power charger. Thus, the electricity reaches the charging station through the electrical network that the provider supplies. This is where we will differentiate three main elements for loading our vehicle:

Transformation center, including the connection to the medium voltage network.

Power converter cabinet.

charging post.

However, and although they differ from one to the other due to some peculiarities, both stations use direct current chargers, DC, which are specially designed for fast charging of electric vehicles in an efficient manner. They incorporate a intelligent power management system ideal for multiple recharges in public spaces or service stations.

For charging that uses direct current, the user must have a CHADeMO or CSS Combo connector. Electric cars have a system to supply the charge, which is located on the rear side or on the front of the vehicle. In the case of what may be ultra-fast charging stations, the systems have built-in 150 kW fast charging cables.

What advantages do they have and main differences

Therefore, as we have made clear, ultra-fast charging is the solution that fans and users of electric cars have been waiting for. With this, the full charge time of the battery of an electric car lasts only 10 minuteswhich is much less than what was achieved with conventional charging.

This is achieved by raising the recharge power, with the voltage rise at electric car charging points. Currently, conventional charging points operate with a power of 50 kW at a voltage of 400 V, while ultra-fast charging points have a power of 150 kW and a current intensity of 375 A or more.

In this sense, the main benefit of what are, for example, ultra-fast charging stations, is reflected in the recharge time optimization and the autonomy of use of electric cars, with the largest models ranging between 450 and 600 km.

However, there are other benefits that are still important and valued for the use of these clean energy vehicles. Some of them are:

improve quality of the cargo service.

of the cargo service. Motivate to use more the clean energy car to those who already have it.

the clean energy car to those who already have it. Boost more people to buy their electric car.

more people to buy their electric car. Make that the investment in the electric car is more advantageous.

in the electric car is more advantageous. Facilitates the environmental care by opening the opportunity to use the electric car more and by more people.

by opening the opportunity to use the electric car more and by more people. Contribute to the transformation of cities in Smart Cities.

Recharge times and speed

There are a number of factors that affect the charging speed of an electric vehicle. However, because the AC/DC converter is located in the charging station itself, charging an electric vehicle with DC can be significantly faster than with AC charging.

Hence, those who have to do with fast charging stations are more flexible in terms of speed and power, but with slightly longer times. In this sense, fast infrastructures are usually in public stations, as well as in car parks, shopping centres, hotels, etc. With this recharge a car with a medium capacity battery could have the 80% charge in about two hours.

For the following case, the also known as fast charge, which are also found in electrolineras. The most famous are the Tesla infrastructures, the so-called Superchargers. With them, a car with a 40 kWh battery could need little more than half an hour to recharge to 80%.

powers

Both points incorporate various speed systems necessary for the operation of the electrical installation and the vehicle. But, obviously, for their times to be less than each other, the powers must be different. This is something that is properly seen with the first one, the fast one.

These stations are made by connecting the vehicle to the alternating current network, which allows single-phase or three-phase recharging. That is, if our vehicle allows it, we can recharge it up to 32A (at more than 7.2kWh and 400V). At the same time, their potencies are given from the 11 kW up to 22 kW, more than enough figures for most of the vehicles that inhabit our streets today.

On the other hand, ultra-fast infrastructures are distinguished because they are from 50 kW, being very useful when making long trips. Likewise, there are stations of up to 150 kW. It performs in direct current, unlike the previous modes, which are performed in alternating current. Recharging points that use a type 4 charge, in any case, are not designed or recommended for private garages.

connectors

In the current market there are different types of connectors for electric cars. However, for those that are more intended for faster loads, not all are equally valid, since their connections and ports are larger in the case of the latter.

In the first point, we have the Thomas Chademo, which are outlets contain a combined AC and DC port. These devices also have another format, so make sure you have the right combination. They are best suited for seasons up to 100kW Among the electric cars that use CCS are the BMW i3, the Jaguar I-Pace, the Kia e-Niro or the Volkswagen ID.3, among others.

In the case of the most powerful infrastructures of today, which can be seen in the aforementioned Tesla Superchargers, as well as those of the Porsche Taycan or the Ford Mustang Match-E, they are found with the CCS devices. It is an improved version of the type 2 plug, with two additional power contacts for fast charging. It is compatible for AC and DC charging. Allows charging at a speed of up to 350kW.