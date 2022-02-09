Figure skater Zhu Yi receives strong criticism after falling and breaking down in tears at the Winter Olympics – Prensa Libre

After five events, China is provisionally behind Russia, the United States, Japan and Canada, with only the pairs and women’s free programs, as well as the free dance, remaining to be contested.

The 19-year-old, born in the United States, fell and missed a jump in her short program, earning a mediocre score of 47.03 and placing 10th out of 10 entrants, moving the Chinese team from third to fifth place in the overall.

On the Chinese social media platform Weibo, the hashtag #ZhuYiFellOver (Zhu Yi fell) totaled more than 230 million views before being deactivated.

Another hashtag, #ZhuYiMessedUp (Zhu Yi failed), remained accessible and recorded more than 80 million views.

Chinese netizens have not spared criticism of Zhu’s performance, with some questioning the controversial decision to cast her over compatriot Chen Hongyi.

“Chen Hongyi is much better. I don’t know why such a person has been authorized to represent China,” one Weibo user wrote.

Zhu, crying, showed his regret after his performance, adding that he felt “a lot of pressure” before entering the ring.

“True, there is a lot of pressure, but tell me an athlete who does not feel the pressure of his country and his people,” said another user. “Isn’t the ability to control pressure one of the selection criteria for athletes?” he added.

Zhu, who was born and raised in a family of Chinese immigrants from the United States, began representing China in 2018.

His father, Zhu Songchun, is a top artificial intelligence (AI) specialist who returned to China to head a major research institute in 2020.

In recent years, Beijing has encouraged Chinese experts based abroad to return home to help develop strategic industries such as AI.

Several critical netizens hypothesized that Zhu Yi’s inclusion in the team could be linked to his father’s return.

“Congratulations to the Chinese figure skating team for having made such a contribution to the field of computing!” writes one of them, wryly.