From the beach, Karol G’s sister fell in love with everyone with an incredible photo shoot

Katherine Giraldo is the sister of Carol G who is most exposed and enjoys the networks. He currently has more than 100,000 followers on his Instagram account. In addition, he recently opened a paletería and coffee shop in Colombia, and has taken advantage of his social networks and contacts to make him known.

A few weeks ago, Catherine He shared with his followers a series of complaints in which he assured that on January 5 he made a consignment of about 100 million pesos and that they did not appear anywhere. That money corresponds to the balance of a loan with Banco Caja Social.

“They do not know where our money is, they do not know where the payment is because they have not registered it, it does not appear and they continue to charge us the debt as if we still had the debt with them, they do not give us an answer anywhere,” added the sister of Karol G. Through a statement, the bank stated that the problem was resolved that same day.

Source: Instagram @katheringiraldo19

A few hours ago, Catherine shared an incredible photo session along with a verse of an Ozuna song. “You get lost in the sand and the sea Ah-ah-ah, will I be dreaming? It looks so tropical. The Sun Is Burning And I Want More” can be read in her post.

Source: Instagram @katheringiraldo19

The influencer posed from the beach in a one-piece swimsuit with a circle in the middle that revealed all her beauty. The trikini that she wore Catherineas these garments are called, was white and made the publication exceed 1,500 likes.