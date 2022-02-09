Full list of nominees for the 2022 Oscars

Oscar Awards 2022 and the complete list of nominees

Today they finally released the full list of nominees for the next Oscar Awards 2022, so if you don’t know her yet, we’ll let you know below.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced this Tuesday, February 8, the nominees for the edition 94 of the Oscar Awards.

It is worth mentioning that some films that exclusively arrived in theaters during the contingency received some Oscar nominations.

In fact, The Power of the Dog, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, leads the list with 12 nominations.

Also, actress Ariana DeBose, who plays Anita in the updated version of West Side Story, landed a supporting actress nomination for the 2022 Oscars.

DeBose, who has already won a Golden Globe for the character, took over the role from Rita Moreno in the original 1961 version of the film.

Moreno, born in Puerto Rico, won an Oscar for her performance as Anita in 1962, becoming the first Latina to win an Academy Award.

And well, without further ado, here is the full list of nominees: