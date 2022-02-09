Full list of nominees for the 2022 Oscars

Today they finally released the full list of nominees for the next Oscar Awards 2022, so if you don’t know her yet, we’ll let you know below.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced this Tuesday, February 8, the nominees for the edition 94 of the Oscar Awards.
It is worth mentioning that some films that exclusively arrived in theaters during the contingency received some Oscar nominations.
In fact, The Power of the Dog, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, leads the list with 12 nominations.
Also, actress Ariana DeBose, who plays Anita in the updated version of West Side Story, landed a supporting actress nomination for the 2022 Oscars.
DeBose, who has already won a Golden Globe for the character, took over the role from Rita Moreno in the original 1961 version of the film.
Moreno, born in Puerto Rico, won an Oscar for her performance as Anita in 1962, becoming the first Latina to win an Academy Award.
And well, without further ado, here is the full list of nominees:
Best film
-Belfast
-Code
-Don’t Look Up
-Drive My Car
-Dune
-King Richard
-Licorice Pizza
-Nightmare Alley
-The Power of the Dog
-West Side Story
best director
-Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
-Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
-Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
-Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
-Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Best actress
-Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
-Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
-Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
-Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
-Kristen Stewart, Spencer
best Actor
-Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
-Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
-Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… BOOM!
Will SmithKing Richard
-Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Supporting Actress
-Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
-Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
-Judi Dench, Belfast
-Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
-AunJanue Ellis, King Richard
Best Supporting Actor
-Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
-Troy Kotsur, Coda
-Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
-JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos
-Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Costume Design
-cruella
-Cyrano
-Dune
-Nightmare Alley
-West Side Story
best sound editing
-Belfast
-Dune
-No Time To Die
-The Power of the Dog
-West Side Story
best soundtrack
-Don’t Look Up
-Dune
-Charm
-Parallel Mothers
-The Power of the Dog
Best Adapted Screenplay
-Code
-Drive My Car
-Dune
-The Lost Daughter
-The Power of the Dog
Best Original Screenplay
-Belfast
-Don’t Look Up
-King Richard
-Licorice Pizza
-The Worst Person in the World
best animated film
-Charm
-Luca
-Flee
-The Mitchells vs. themachine
-Raya and the Last Dragon
best original song
-“Be Alive” by King Richard
-“Two Little Caterpillars”, by Enchantment
-“Down to Joy”, Belfast
-“No Time to Die”, from No Time to Die
-“Somehow You Do”, by Four Good Days
Best animated short film
-Affairs of the Art
-Beast
-Boxballet
-Robin-Robin
-The Windshield Wiper
best short film
-Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
-The Dress
-The Long Goodbye
-On My Mind
-Please Hold