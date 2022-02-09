Furious, Superholly accuses the Today show of wanting to make her look bad; she asks for proof of his invitation

Despite keeping a very clean image, and being a dedicated language vlogger, super holly has not managed to escape the controversy, since since its presence was announced in the Program Today this February 8, the influencer She had to go out to deny the Televisa program arguing that she had not been invited.

All started when Galilea Montijo and Andrea Escalona announced in the broadcast of Hoy on February 7, that the guest of the following day would be super holly, and that ‘I was going to teach them English’. fans of the influencer they quickly shared the news and wrote to super holly informing her of her supposed presence in Hoy, news that the language teacher came out to deny on her social networks, arguing that she had not been invited and that no one from the production had contacted her to be in Hoy.

“I have not agreed with anyone to attend the Hoy program tomorrow, but several people have already reported to me that they say that I will be there. Again, this IS NOT TRUE”

The ad videos of super holly in Todaywere downloaded from social networks after the influencer denied having been invited, however, users recovered the material and showed the moment in which Galilee Montijo announces the presence of the content creator in Hoy.

As it was expected, super holly He was not on the Hoy program this Tuesday, February 8. However, the Televisa program issued a statement through their social networks in which they stated that they had invited super holly through their office, and that in fact their participation was confirmed, however, they canceled at the last minute,

super holly He returned to his social networks to accuse the Hoy program of wanting to make her look bad and asked for proof of the alleged invitation to the broadcast conducted by Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo.

fans of super holly They have quickly come out in defense of the influencer and have shown their support for this controversy that has been a trend since February 7. Users accuse the Program Today of wanting to calm the controversy that was caused as a result of a comment by Galilee Montijo against influencerfact that would have caused this lawsuit between the program and super holly.

