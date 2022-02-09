Geomagnetic storm shot down 40 SpaceX internet satellites

do“Don’t look up”? Just this Tuesday, February 8, SpaceX announced that a geomagnetic storm shot down 40 internet satellites that had been launched just last Thursday, February 3, by means of the Falcon 9 rocket.

Internet satellites launched

went through a statement that SpaceX explained that a geomagnetic storm brought down 40 of the 49 Starlink Internet satellites that were launched last week into low Earth orbit by means of the Falcon 9 rocket, which took off from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, United States.

They also indicated that the second stage of the Falcon 9 mission deployed the satellites in the contemplated orbit, with a perigee of approximately 210 kilometers above the Earth, and each satellite achieved a controlled flight.

In this regard, Elon Musk’s company pointed out that it deploys the satellites in these lower orbits so that, in the event that one does not pass the initial checks of the system, it is blown out of orbit by atmospheric resistance. “While low altitude deployment requires more capable satellites at considerable cost to us, it is the right thing to do to maintain a sustainable space environment.”they added.

Geomagnetic storm shot down SpaceX satellites

According to official information from SpaceX, a geomagnetic storm affected and caused the downing of 40 satellites last Friday. And it is that, according to the Gabacha company, this phenomenon causes the atmosphere to heat up and increase the atmospheric density at the low altitudes of satellite deployment.

“In fact, onboard GPS suggests that the rate of climb and severity of the storm caused atmospheric drag to increase by up to 50 percent more than during previous launches.”they indicated on their official page.

They then added that the Starlink team ordered the satellites to enter a safe mode to “shelter from the storm”. However, increased drag at low altitudes prevented the satellites from leaving safe mode to begin orbit-raising maneuvers, “and up to 40 of the satellites will re-enter or have already re-entered the earth’s atmosphere”.

Tranquilovsky! SpaceX finally assured that the satellites that leave orbit do not present a risk of colliding with others and explained that by design they disappear upon entering the atmosphere, so no orbital debris is created and no part of the satellite hits the ground.