Get Help Paying Your Electric Bill, Telemundo 47 Responde Tells You How – NBC New York (47)

Governor Kathy Hochul announced in September of last year that more than $373 million in home heating assistance will be available to low- and moderate-income New Yorkers who need help keeping their homes warm during the upcoming winter season.

The Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, is overseen by the state Office of Temporary Assistance and Disability Assistance and provides federal funds to help homeowners and renters with their heating costs during the cold months. .

“For many New Yorkers, the cost of heating during the cold season is a significant expense that can really affect their household budget,” said the president. “The Home Energy Assistance Program is a welcome relief for these individuals and families as winter arrives, ensuring they can heat their homes during the cold months ahead.”

Homeowners and renters can receive up to $751 in heating assistance, depending on your income, family size, and how well you heat your home. A family of four can have a maximum gross monthly income of $5,249 or an annual gross income of $62,983 and still qualify for benefits, a modest increase from the previous year’s threshold.

Applications for assistance are accepted at local departments of social services in person or by phone, with funds provided on a first-come, first-served basis. You can find a list of local offices by county here.

Residents outside of New York City can also apply online for regular heating assistance benefits. New York City residents can download an application and get information about the program here.

Last spring, the state Legislature extended a moratorium that prevents utility companies from turning off power to residential households facing hardship with their bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, utilities must offer these individuals a deferred payment arrangement on any balance due.

The law in June extended the moratorium for 180 days after New York’s state of emergency declaration ended. That means utilities can resume residential non-payment disconnections beginning in late December, making this season’s HEAP assistance even more timely this year.

Hochul allocated $150 million in federal funds to help low-income households pay for heating services if they don’t qualify for New York’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. One-time payments will cover all accumulated utility heating arrears up to $10,000 per household, and applications for assistance will be accepted at local departments of social services in person or by phone.

New Yorkers who receive HEAP assistance this season and continue to fall behind on their utility bills or are running low on heating oil may also qualify for a one-time emergency HEAP benefit. Applications for emergency benefits will be accepted beginning January 3.

Anyone in need of emergency assistance should contact their local department of social services. To qualify for these federally funded programs, applicants must meet HEAP criteria and income guidelines, which vary by household size.

Help is also now available to help homeowners if their primary heating equipment is unsafe or not working and their furnace or furnace needs to be repaired or replaced. Benefit amounts through the HEAP heating equipment repair and replacement program are based on the actual cost incurred to repair or replace essential heating equipment: up to $3,000 for a repair and $6,500 for a replacement.

Homeowners can also apply for a HEAP heating equipment cleaning and tuning benefit to keep their home’s main heating source running at peak efficiency. Applicants for these benefits should contact their local department of social services for more information.

HEAP PROGRAM IN NY, NJ AND CT

The great objective of the Home Energy Assistance Program is to prevent elderly and low- and moderate-income families from going cold during the winter season due to non-payment.

New Yorkers who meet the requirements can apply for the program starting this Friday.

Click here for more information about the program in New York.

In this link you will find the requirements for the state of New Jersey.

Click here if you are a Connecticut resident.

The program helps to heat your home with any of these systems:

Electricity

Natural gas

Petroleum

Coal

Propane

Wood / Wood Pellets

Kerosene

Who is eligible to receive HEAP?

You and your family members if you are a United States citizen, noncitizen resident, or qualified alien.

You must provide a valid social security number for each household member.

You benefit if you get help from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance, or Supplemental Security Income.

Your monthly household income is at or below the Income Guideline. Click here for more information on income level and number of family members.

You can apply for HEAP even if:

He owns a house.

You pay for heat as part of your rent.

To apply for the program you can call 212-331-3126 or to 311 for assistance in completing the form and/or to request that a form be mailed to you.

You can also call 1-800-342-3009 if you reside outside of New York City.

The following offices can also help you with the process, but request information from 311 before going, as the hours and days of service may vary due to the pandemic and health restrictions.

Department of Social Services

HEAP Bronx Office

1932 Arthur Avenue,

The Bronx, NY 10457

Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Department of Social Services

HEAP Brooklyn Office

3050 West 21st Street,

Brooklyn, NY 11224

Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Department of Social Services

HEAP Brooklyn Office

1 Metro Tech Center,

Brooklyn, NY 11201

Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Department of Social Services

HEAP Jamaica Queens

163-08 88th Avenue,

3rd floor Queens, NY 11432

Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

NY EMERGENCY RENT AND ELECTRIC BILL ASSISTANCE / ERAP PROGRAM

The ERAP application portal reopened on January 11 and is accepting new applications.

Applying for the state ERAP will provide tenants with certain protections while the state makes a decision on their application. Residents can apply by visiting http://www.otda.ny.gov/erap, calling 1-844-NY1-RENT (1-844-691-7368) or by contacting one of the accredited community organizations to offer advice.

HRA will not require customers to apply for ERAP prior to processing an application for rental assistance. For more information about ERAP, call 1-844-NY1-RENT (1-844-691-7368) or visit ERAP FAQs.

If you applied for ERAP before the portal closed on November 14, 2021, please submit proof of your ERAP application with your HRA application for rental assistance in accordance with state requirements.

If you are at risk of eviction, you can get free legal help through the Office of Civil Justice of the HRA.

ORGANIZATIONS THAT CAN HELP YOU

HRA has contracted with the Community Based Organizations (CBOs) listed below to provide assistance with the ERAP application.

If you need help submitting a new ERAP application, completing a previously submitted ERAP application, or appealing the ERAP decision you received, you can visit a CBO in your district.

THE BRONX

BronxWorks

844-380-9169

Neighborhood Association for Intercultural Affairs, Inc. (NAICA)

718-866-0038

BROOKLYN

Black Veterans for Social Justice, Inc.

718-841-7771 or 1-800-323-6736

Good Shepherd Services (GSS)

929-552-2248

Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty929-292-9480

Rise Boro Community Partnership

718-547-2800

MANHATTAN

Catholic Charities Community Services

888-744-7900

University Settlement

332-233-7440

queens

Korean Community Services of Metropolitan New York, Inc.

646-248-6602

Rise Boro Community Partnership

718-547-2800

Catholic Charities Neighborhood Services (CCNS)

347-464-0485

STATEN ISLAND

Project Hospitality

929-724-5360

CON EDISON PAYMENT AGREEMENTS

If you receive benefits from a specific government program, you can get monthly discounts on your energy bill and more.

Here you can establish an online payment agreement to pay off the outstanding balance easily and in monthly installments.

If the state informs Con Edison that you receive benefits from a program for low-income families, the company will automatically enroll you in its discount plan.

If you’re not already enrolled, please submit documentation to prove you receive benefits from at least one of these programs. You can send a copy of the documentation by email, by fax to (212) 844-0110, or by mail to the following address:

with edison

PA Central 4 Irving Place, 9 Floor Box 13

New York, NY 10003

PARTICIPATING PROGRAMS

The New York State Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) offers residential tenants assistance with paying rent and energy bills. Visit otda.ny.gov or call 1-844-NY1-RENT (1-844-691-7368).

Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP): Helps low-income people pay the cost of heating their homes.

You may qualify for three emergency HEAP benefits if you have received benefits in the last 12 months.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP): NYC SNAP, Westchester SNAP

Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF): NYC TANF, Westchester TANF

Medicaid

Safety Net Assistance (SNA): NYC SNA, Westchester SNA

Qualifying customers will also be automatically enrolled in Con Edison’s tiered payment plan.

If you were late in paying your bills, you will be able to enroll in this program once you have paid the corresponding balance.

If you don’t want to participate in the tiered payment plan, but want to stay in the payment assistance program, open here.

If you are not already enrolled, please submit documentation to prove that you receive benefits from at least one of these programs. You can send a copy of the documentation by email, by fax to (212) 844-0110, or by mail to the following address:

with edison

PA Central 4 Irving Place, 9 Floor Box 13

New York, NY 10003

Customers enrolled in the low-income discount program can receive a free kit of energy-efficient items, including LED bulbs, while supplies last.

Learn more here.

Call 1-212-358-4565 if you need more details.

For more information visit https://www.coned.com/es/accounts-billing/payment-plans-assistance/help-paying-your-bill?language=es.