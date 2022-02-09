Gildo Medina exhibits his “Portraits of the soul” in New York

Located in the heart of the creative and cosmopolitan NoMad district, House 10 it has become a solid benchmark for the best art shopping experience in New York. It is here where Gildo Medina exposes, for the first time, one of his most personal and mystical projects: “Reverse. Portraits of the Soul”.
Neatly hand-painted in acrylic and wax pastel, and mounted on a quilted leather medallion with a carved wooden frame and gold leaf cover, each piece confirms the technical mastery and sensitivity of the Mexican visual artist who has so amazed women. Luxury brands. The series represents a gaze and, as its name suggests in French, the dreams that emanate from it.
The eyes have played a leading role in the artistic creation of Gildo Medina. His recent creations, however, amplify emotions and capture “hidden messages with the aim of transforming them into a kind of talisman or contemporary nazar” when transmitting different Universal values essential in these times of resilience.
The project is the result of the reinvention process that he experienced as a consequence of the confinement that humanity has faced in recent years, and that caused him to rethink his own scheme as a human being and as an artist.
Gildo Medina is part of the select group of artists participating in the exhibition “Les Étrangers” (The Foreigners) organized by Maison 10, as a celebration of art, human diversity and connection. He, like the other creators, will donate 10% of each work sold to support a dozen philanthropic organizations. The exhibition will remain until the first days of April 2022.
