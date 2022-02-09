Gildo Medina exhibits his “Portraits of the soul” in New York

Located in the heart of the creative and cosmopolitan NoMad district, House 10 it has become a solid benchmark for the best art shopping experience in New York. It is here where Gildo Medina exposes, for the first time, one of his most personal and mystical projects: “Reverse. Portraits of the Soul”.

Neatly hand-painted in acrylic and wax pastel, and mounted on a quilted leather medallion with a carved wooden frame and gold leaf cover, each piece confirms the technical mastery and sensitivity of the Mexican visual artist who has so amazed women. Luxury brands. The series represents a gaze and, as its name suggests in French, the dreams that emanate from it.

“The eyes are a direct window to the soul, and a reflection of intelligence and spirit”

The eyes have played a leading role in the artistic creation of Gildo Medina. His recent creations, however, amplify emotions and capture “hidden messages with the aim of transforming them into a kind of talisman or contemporary nazar” when transmitting different Universal values essential in these times of resilience.

The project is the result of the reinvention process that he experienced as a consequence of the confinement that humanity has faced in recent years, and that caused him to rethink his own scheme as a human being and as an artist.

“This series is made with the pure objective of generating works that make people happy and can heal the emotions and the soul through beauty.” Photo. Jose Manuel Ruiz.

Gildo Medina is part of the select group of artists participating in the exhibition “Les Étrangers” (The Foreigners) organized by Maison 10, as a celebration of art, human diversity and connection. He, like the other creators, will donate 10% of each work sold to support a dozen philanthropic organizations. The exhibition will remain until the first days of April 2022.

