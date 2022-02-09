Global Cryptocurrency Adoption Could “Soon Reach a Point of Hyperinfluence,” According to a Wells Fargo Report

The Wells Fargo Investment Institute, the research division of giant Wells Fargo Wealth and Investment Management, has published a report highlighting the potential of cryptocurrencies as an investment opportunity similar to that of the early days of the internet.

In a Monday report titled “Cryptocurrencies — Too early or too late?“(Cryptocurrencies – Too soon or too late?), the banking giant referred to cryptocurrencies as “viable investments”, but hinted that there was no rush for investors to enter a market still in the maturation phase. Wells Fargo’s global investment strategy said it did not subscribe to the idea that it was “too late to invest” in cryptocurrencies, given that the space is “relatively young” in terms of other asset classes.

According to the banking giant, the technology behind cryptocurrencies is following a similar adoption path to the Internet in the early and mid-1990s, when “consumers still needed time to figure out what the technology is, what it can do and how it can benefit them. However, just like the internet, the growing number of cryptocurrency users suggests that “the world is starting to embrace the technology, and at a fast pace.” According to a Crypto.com study from July, the number of crypto users globally has more than doubled, from 100 million in January 2021 to 221 million in June.

“If this trend continues, cryptocurrencies could soon exit the early adoption phase and enter a hyper-adoption tipping point, similar to that of other technologies,” the report states. “There’s a point where adoption rates start to go up and they don’t look back. […] Precise numbers aside, there is no doubt that the global adoption of cryptocurrencies is on the rise, and could soon reach a point of hyper-influence.”

Source: Wells Fargo Investment Institute

The report added that the removal of regulatory roadblocks was also necessary for further adoption, noting that the environment was slowly changing to “solidify cryptocurrencies as investment assets.” The Wells Fargo team advised potential cryptocurrency users to be patient and use private placements for investments, as the types of forex vehicles available “are a bit behind the times and still maturing.” However, “higher quality investment options” could soon emerge if regulatory hurdles are overcome.

“There is no need to rush, since most of the opportunity is before us, not behind us.” […] We are hopeful that regulators will soon be able to approve mutual funds and ETFs backed by the digital assets themselves, perhaps as early as 2022.”

As of October 2021, the Wells Fargo Investment Institute was offering guidance and advice on more than $2.1 trillion in assets. The company announced last year that it planned to onboard qualified investors to its cryptocurrency investment platform.