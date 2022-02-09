Goodbye Televisa: After 21 years, Andrea Legarreta leaves ‘Hoy’ and confirms a new project on TV Azteca?

Mexico City.- After having inaugurated and having belonged for little more than 21 years inside the program Todaythe famous and beloved conductor, Andrea Legarretaagain told him goodbye to television and recently confirmed that this was for a new project within Aztec TV?

As is known, the morning show of the San Ángel company premiered in 1998, in which the main cast included Talina Fernandez and Legarreta, however, between 2000 and 2002 she was out of the program, a time when she continued her career as an actress in Hurrah for the childrenso he is 21 years old in this one and not 23, as he should be.

The morning of last Monday, February 7, Andrea was again the center of conversation among the millions of viewers of the famous program, since for the second time so far this year she has been absent and the producer, andrea rodriguezon this occasion he has not given the reasons for said absence.

But, a few hours after the famous program ended, the colleague of Galilea Montijo used his account Instagram to reveal the powerful reason why he was not present on the show, surprising his millions of followers on his social network.

The wife of Erik Rubin In his stories he shared that he was recording a new project, although he did not reveal if it was one for the San Ángel television station or for Ajusco, he did not even clarify if it was a commercial, a series or a novel.

But, the dear driver did reveal that her daughters, Mia Rubin Y Nina Rubinwill also be in this project, even shared a photo next to both in the recording forums, sparking hundreds of speculations among their millions of followers.

