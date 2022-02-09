Google will make one of the best novelties of Android 12 mandatory for all mobiles

If you have a mobile and it is going to be updated to Android 12, you will soon be able to enjoy one of the best exclusive news of the Google Pixel.

Several manufacturers of Android devices have already started updating their phones and tablets to Android 12. However, in most cases, the update to Android 12 aimed at those devices that are not part of Google’s Pixel family, lack a of the most striking and important novelties of the latest version of the system: the support for dynamic colors of Material You.

This automatic themes feature allows the system to obtain the main colors of the wallpaper used by the user and generate a color palettewhich is later used throughout the entire operating system and its apps, creating a completely unique theme.

Now, thanks to new information shared by AndroidPolicewe know that support for dynamic themes will be mandatory for manufacturers who decide to update their mobiles to Android 12, and the obligation to implement this function will come into force much sooner than we imagined.

All phones updated to Android 12 will have to include support for dynamic colors

After the launch of Android 12, rumors emerged that the new user interface would be exclusive to the Google Pixel at first. Later we found out that with Android 12LGoogle would release the code for its dynamic color system — known as “Monet” — so that third-party manufacturers could implement it in their respective customization layers.

In the latest version of the internal google documentation addressed to manufacturers and partners, it is specified that, from March 14the obligation that urges manufacturers to implement some kind of dynamic theming engine that meets certain requirements, such as the ability to generate up to five tone palettes of a single color.

Therefore, manufacturers are not forced to use the native engine built into Android 12Lbut each manufacturer can develop its own alternative, in the same way that Samsung has already done in One UI 4.

brands like Xiaomi or Motorola They have been working for some time to include a dynamic color system in their respective builds of Android 12, so it is likely that this new feature will be available sooner rather than later on your mobiles. The rest of the manufacturers will have to accelerate the development if they want to comply with the new requirements imposed by Google.

