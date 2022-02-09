Governor of PR announces an increase of 874 euros in teachers’ salaries after protests

A total of 25,000 teachers in the public education system of Puerto Rico, including those in temporary positions, will receive a monthly salary increase of 1,000 dollars (874 euros) starting in July after several days of protests carried out by teachers in different parts of the country .

“We have managed to identify federal funds to make the requested increase of $1,000 a month a reality for all teachers in our public system in Puerto Rico,” The governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro Pierluisi, has declared, explaining that it will be paid for with federal funds that will be available until September 2024.

In this sense, it has announced that, since July of this year, instead of receiving only the $235 monthly increase –which is what is included in the certified fiscal plan– rwill receive a $1,000 raise, with the difference being that $765 they will come from federal funds, as reported by the newspaper ‘Primera Hora’.

“I want to be clear, whether you protest or not, I have always listened to you. I respect your statements and I value your claims. You can be sure that, as in this case, I continue to work and look for alternatives to address the claims of our employees and of our people,” added the governor.

The Secretary of Education of the United States encouraged Pierluisi to use federal funds to improve teachers’ salaries, according to the newspaper ‘El Nuevo Día’.

Despite this salary increase, there is another massive teacher protest called for next Wednesday that is still going on.

The Federation of Teachers of Puerto Rico has summoned teachers to march from Luis Muñoz Rivera Park in Puerta de Tierra to La Fortaleza at 8:00 am (local time) to request “a dignified retirement.”

“A thousand monthly have already appeared. We said so. So that you can see what the struggle does. Until we see it, we will not believe it. Now we want our decent retirement, which is the most important thing. Let’s go strong and united!” Federation of Teachers.

LIVING SALARY AND RETIREMENT FOR TEACHERS

For his part, the president of the Teachers’ Association, Víctor Bonilla, has asserted that the news represents “justice” for teachers.

“For years we have waited for this moment, we represent the 25,000 teachers. Today, in a meeting we had the honor of being with our governor. It does justice to the three most important points of our institution. One is the salary increase that each teacher will receive. We have begun, with this announcement, the fight for salary justice that our fellow teachers in the public system deserve.“, Bonilla has celebrated.

Protests over salary increases have caused mass absences of teachers in the country’s classrooms, registering the highest peak last Friday, when 72 percent of teachers did not attend their jobs.

On Friday, a massive demonstration of teachers left the Capitol and walked the streets to La Fortaleza demanding a decent salary and retirement conditions.