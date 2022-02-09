Guarantee of natural medicine in Pinar del Río – Radio Minas

The chamomile harvest is one of the most complex tasks on the farm. / Photo: Tania Pérez Mollinedo

In times when Covid-19 and the absence of medicines have the population on edge, natural and traditional medicine has become a solution, rather than an alternative. Even the most incredulous in the healing properties of plants have opted for infusions, just to cite one example, to alleviate the effects of the disease.

The development of science and technology in the country shows encouraging results in this sector, and not only in the unequal fight that we are still carrying out against Sars-coV-2, but also in the substitution of medicines that for various reasons take a long time. time absent from our pharmacies.

The Provincial Farm of Medicinal Plants of Pinar del Río, located at kilometer eight of the road to Viñales, works constantly in an effort to guarantee the necessary plant mass to reinforce the basic list of medicines.

“We have 40 workers, including nine women, and we are dedicated to the cultivation of medicinal plants: we harvest and carry out the entire benefit process, which includes drying and milling and then delivering it to the medicine factory. By 2022 we have a plan for 20.5 tons of dry drugs,” says Katy Blanco Pimentel, brigade chief of the UEB Assurance and Services of the Enrique Troncoso agro-industrial company, an entity to which they belong.

In the 30 hectares that it covers, they work with 37 species, 17 of them wild, such as the majagua, the romerillo and the anamú. Currently they plant almost twenty, and although the largest area is dedicated to chamomile, others such as calendula, plantain or pain remover (flower of Spain) show a very good presence.

The work is all manual, an arduous and complex task that requires perseverance to achieve the agreed volumes and with the required quality. However, of the 783 kg that they had to deliver in the month of January, they contributed 912.

“We have a fairly modern solar dryer, a kalfrisa, three natural drying buildings, and another one under construction. The intention is to increase these structures to be able to process larger volumes, since in March we plan to start planting passionflower, a species recognized for its sedative properties and which performs the same function as chlordiazepoxide,” adds Blanco Pimentel.

The solar dryer has a capacity for almost half a ton of vegetable mass. / Photo: Tania Pérez Mollinedo

They also intend to incorporate turmeric, a wild plant that has proven to be very beneficial, especially in current treatments against Covid-19. They also add the French macaw to their production, very effective in combating dermatological conditions.

“The farm is self-sufficient in the necessary seed for its plantations and even recently contributed 40 kg to other provinces. They sent 50 kg of chamomile alone to Havana. The intention is to bring the productions closer and not have to go to other territories to look for the seed.

“In addition, all possible spaces are used. As they do not have enough shading mesh, they use several alternatives. For example, as they have a plan for the delivery of banana pseudostems to make syrup, in almost one hectare they insert shade species such as plantain, lemon balm or lime,” said Lérida María Sánchez, director of the Urban Agriculture Program. , Suburban and Family in the province.

PRIORITY TO THE MATRICARIA

The smell of chamomile stands out in the farm. According to specialists, the one grown in Pinar del Río is one of the best in the country due to its characteristics: aroma and essential oils.

Belonging to the feverfew family, chamomile is even good for “pa ‘remedio” as the grandparents say. Its properties are increasingly in demand, as it is not only antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, but also digestive, fungicidal, anti-ulcer…

The group is based on the harvest, since the hectares planted constitute a record for the farm and the province in general. Engineers are responsible for ensuring the proper use of cultural work, but the process requires everyone’s participation.

Of the 9.5 hectares (ha) planted in Pinar del Río in the cold season, 7.5 are on the farm. “This year the production is greater, all the municipalities planted and some, like Viñales, are already harvesting. To achieve the delivery of almost two tons you have to work hard, imagine that for one kilogram to come out of drying you have to harvest six”, says Blanco Pimentel.

According to the head of the brigade, a chamomile plant can be harvested up to six times if, after picking the flowers, it is watered and cared for properly.

In full work we find Jorge, Carlos Alberto and Arsenio. Without stopping the work they explain the procedure to harvest without damaging the foliage or uprooting the plant. For this they have some wooden boxes with toothed structures at the tip.

There is no end to the grooves. The most agile workers can harvest 40 kg a day. When inquiring about the payment, they express some discontent about the price of chamomile (6.4 pesos per kg) while in the capital of the country they pay 10, some say.

Each month they receive 2,540 pesos as a salary, plus some amount above it depending on what they do. “Of everything we do here, harvesting chamomile is the most difficult part,” underlines one of them.

DO MORE FOR NATURAL MEDICINE

Despite the achievements they show on the farm, they have limitations that threaten the increase in production volumes. Blanco Pimentel points out that with a good irrigation system they could plant a caballeria of chamomile, just to cite one example.

“We have the river as a source of supply, but the irrigation system is not complete, and it is difficult for us, because it is not only chamomile that is grown at one time of the year, but calendula and everything else. When the spring season arrives, we use these lands for short-cycle crops that require adequate irrigation.”

The director of Urban Agriculture points out that although the washing and reception areas have improved, they need to dignify the milling part. “They are working on their investment plan to expand the seedbeds and the drying warehouses. It is also possible that they will begin to use some seasoning species, such as basil, oregano and thyme, and thus enter the culinary line.

The medicinal plant farm aspires to become a UBPC, for which they wait for organizational and structural reasons. There you work hard; however, adequately remunerating work in the field is still a pending issue in some instances.

Expanding their productions and intensifying their work is the daily goal of this group of workers. Your contribution not only guarantees the raw material as an important support for the production of natural medicines in local dispensaries, it is also the closest solution that the population demands to alleviate their ailments.