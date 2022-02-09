Gustavo Adolfo Infante denounces Alfredo Adame for extortion

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 08.02.2022





during the program First hand this Tuesday, the driver Gustavo Adolfo Infante announced that he filed a criminal complaint against Alfredo Adame for gender violence, media violence and extortion.

“Someone has to put a stop to this guy: there are no limits to what he says, acts and offends, and I denounced him; andToday he entered the Attorney General of Mexico City for three crimes,” said the journalist from shows

The journalist explained that he and his mother “signed this complaint“for three crimes: “one is for violence of gender, another is violence media and the third is extortion; andI am in a position to say that I have the witnesses, I have the audios and videos where Alfredo Adame extorts meHe’s trying to extort money from me.”



“My mom, 85 years old, unfortunately after the sensei of karate offended her in the way he offended her, this does not it was going to stay like this“, he detailed.

Likewise, Infante said that Adame “tells many lies”, but that he is very clear about his struggles: “I did report you, Alfredo Adame, and I want to see you in jail. I think you should not be on the street, as I have been saying for a long time.

“He’s already aware, and if not, he’s going to find out; will notify the prosecution General of Justice of Mexico City“, Gustavo Adolfo concluded on the subject.

yhc