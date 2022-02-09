‘He was the horny cousin’; women harassed by Overmars break silence

Midtime Editorial

A few days ago it was announced that Marc Overmarswho served as Ajax General Manager, He was fired after being accused of harassing women who work in the club; today several of them have declared what this character did.

All women that testified against Overmars they did it anonymouslysince they comment that if it is known who they are, they would have consequences within the Ajaxmaking them lose his jobso they want to stay hidden but uncover the truth.

The accusations against Overmars

different women spoke with the Dutch media ‘NRC’, where they commented that Overmars sent them nude photos and everything was inside the club, since they recognized the floor in the photos, so the Ajax I would also have already started an investigation around this.

“As a woman at Ajax you have to have a double layer of skin. If you don’t have that, it turns against you. It’s a huge power relationship. If you don’t accept it, you will leave very quickly. Sexism is in the culture of the club”confessed those affected.

Similarly, it was revealed that Overmars was called ‘Horny Cousin’ by the workers of Ajaxas he was known to ‘force’ women into inappropriate conversations.

Director of Football Affairs Marc Overmars will leave Ajax with immediate effect. He made this decision after discussions in recent days with the Supervisory Board and CEO Edwin van der Sar and communicated his intentions from him to them. — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) February 6, 2022

“Three women they say he forced them to keep those conversations out of place. Some were confused by his behavior. Other women felt compelled to respond to his text messages. She wanted to know what they were doing, who they were with, what they were wearing. He never hesitated to send photos of his genitals“I told the NRC outlet.

The research against overmars have begun and there are different organizations that will seek to get to the bottom of the situation.

Ajax plans to start a disciplinary investigation; the KNVB (Dutch soccer federation) would already have warned to the Sports Law Institute (ISR), which must investigate the behavior of the Overmars and receive an official report about what happened. More news is expected as the days go by.

