Health authorizes the use of the prophylactic drug Evusheld against covid in immunosuppressed people over 18 | Society

Immunocompromised people can now start receiving Evusheld in Spain, an AstraZeneca drug that serves as a prophylactic treatment that provides protection against covid for people who are not capable of developing sufficient defenses against the coronavirus.

The Public Health Commission has described this Tuesday the people to whom this drug can be directed, of which the Ministry of Health has already acquired 30,000 doses. It will be received by those over 18 years of age with severe immunosuppression who do not respond to vaccination and those who have it contraindicated and who, in addition, have a very high risk of severe disease after SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The drug already received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December after clinical trials showed 77% efficacy in preventing symptomatic disease. In the experiment, which recruited more than 5,100 people, none of those who received Evusheld developed serious illness and there were no deaths among them.

Although the European Medicines Agency has not yet given final approval to Evusheld, it is under permanent review and Member States can use it for what is called compassionate use, which enables the possibility of using drugs before this process. Doctors will have to evaluate, one by one, the cases of immunosuppressed people -frequently solid organ transplant recipients or people treated for hematological malignancies with drugs that inhibit their ability to generate immunity against the antigen injected with the vaccines- to see if they are candidates for this drug.

In addition, the members of the CSP have included the application of the Novaxovid (Novavax) vaccine for people who have not been able to be vaccinated or who have received incomplete vaccination due to allergies to any of the components of those available up to now or for other medical indications.

Evusheld is, today, the only drug that achieves pre-exposure prophylaxis, an unmet medical need among immunocompromised patients. It is a combination of two monoclonal antibodies that protects people who cannot receive the vaccines or in those who do not produce the desired effect. The drug is given in two injections and its effects last for six months.

Waiting to see to what extent these drugs are replicated in real life, María del Mar Tomás, spokesperson for the Spanish Society of Microbiology, receives them as “good news”. “It can be a good tool to lower mortality, which now occurs especially in very vulnerable people who have not been able to develop immunity against the coronavirus,” she says.

AstraZeneca’s new drug comes to “enrich the therapeutic arsenal against covid”, in the words of Gorka Orive, a researcher at the University of the Basque Country. “We have a very good vaccination rate, but there will always be disease and we are going to have a group of people for whom the vaccines are not useful and they are those at higher risk for whom this medicine is going to be very useful,” he points out. he.

José Jiménez, a researcher into coronaviruses and other emerging viruses at the Department of Infectious Diseases at King’s College London, states along the same lines: “Having new drugs against covid-19 is always good news, especially in especially vulnerable people. to the virus, such as immunocompromised patients”.

The Public Health Commission has also approved the eleventh update of the Vaccination Strategy against covid, adding the decisions that had been adopted in recent weeks, such as the five-month interval for the booster dose in people who have been infected.