Honduran legionnaire dies in the United States

mourning in the Honduran soccer. A young Honduran soccer promise died at the age of 15 in the United States after suffering a car accident.

Christian Carrillo, young player of the U-15 team of the Atlanta United Academy of the USA, is the name of the victim in an event that has shocked his family and friends.

According to the newspaper The Atlanta Journal-Constitutionthe athlete of Honduran origin, died in a car accident at hands of a suspected drunk driver.

Carrillo’s family explained that the young man was last Sunday in a car driven by his brother in the I-285 freeway in the town of Dunwoodwhen when taking an exit they were hit by a car that was going without lights, forcing the driver to hit the steering wheel that took them off the road and made them overturn.

The 17-year-old brother of the footballer alone suffered minor injuries, but his brother unfortunately lost his life.

a race ahead

Christian Carrillo worked as a goalkeeper and his great dream, like that of many young people, was to be able to go far in football.

The Honduran arrived at the academy of Atlanta United of the United States in the U-12 to U-15 division.

“A week ago he gave me the great news that he was called up from the US Under-15 National Team training camp. He was going to achieve great things. I was ready to see him from the stands and shout his name, it is very sad that we can no longer see him, “said his uncle Mario Antúnez in statements he gave to the WXIA channel.

After the tragedy, the Atlanta United FC issued a statement on their social networks regretting what happened.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic death of Christian Carrillo. A member of our U-15 team. Christian’s attitude was the epitome of what our academy is all about. Our entire organization joins the Carrillo family in losing him. He was a talented young goalkeeper who filled our entire program with positivity and leadership.…”, reads the message published by the team on social networks.