Horror in Iran for the video of a man who killed his wife and walks the streets to show his head – Prensa Libre

Mona Heidari, 17 years old, suspected of adultery it was beheaded on Sunday by her husband and brother-in-law in Ahvaz, capital of the province of Khozestan in the southwest of the country, reported the news agency isna .

The spread of a video from an iranian man that exhibits in the street the head of his young wife who had just beheaded caused a great indignation Tuesday in Iran.

The video of the husband parading down the street smiling with the head of his victim it appeared shortly after on the Iranian network, shocking the country.

Monday, the two men were arrested by the police “during a raid on his hideout“, announced the local police, quoted by the official agency Irna.

In response to the tragedy, several human rights defenders urged the authorities to reform the law of Protection of Women against Domestic Violence and to raise the minimum age of marriage for girls, which he is currently 13 years old.

According to local media, the victim was only 12 years old when she married and was mother of a 3 year old son when he died.

For the lawyer Ali Mojtahedzadeh, quoted by the reformist daily Shargh, the law has “gaps” on the protection of women.

It does not grant them independence and does not “rationally determines the legal age for marriage in order to put an end to child marriage“. All this “paves the way for honor killings“, the Mint.