How much has the price of cars gone up?

“A 2022 Toyota Hilux (truck), which I sold to a client for $56,500 in August, has now been resold, used and with five thousand kilometers, for $58,500; 2 thousand more than it cost new.

This quote, which corresponds to Juan Peña, administrator of one of the dealers located on Avenida 27 de Febrero, in the National District, summarizes the period that the automotive industry is experiencing: a revaluation of new and used vehicles, caused by several factors.

Peña stated that, in addition to the $2,000 increase in the price of the aforementioned truck, the client had to pay another $55,000 pesos for the transfer. “And I have information that this same vehicle, when it arrives new at the end of April, because there isn’t one, will cost between 62,000 and 63,000 dollars.”

Similarly, he pointed out that a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee, before the pandemic, cost around 850 thousand pesos and that, currently, the same vehicle is priced at over a million pesos. He indicated that the price of automobiles has risen between 20 and 25%.

He stated that the international increase in the price of cars, mainly in the United States, has affected sales, adding that the problem makes customers fall behind when buying vehicles.

In mid-July 2021, international media, citing data from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, reported that the cost of used cars in that country grew 45.2% in the last year, mainly because there were fewer new vehicles. on offer in the market, forcing consumers to turn to used units.

The rise in the price of vehicles is due to several factors, internal and external: the scarcity of units, new and used; the demand for these and the dollar rate, according to vendors consulted by Free Journal.

Peña, who is administrator of the dealer AutoStore RM understands that the cost of vehicles will stabilize, although he projected that it will be in the “very long term”.

“We depend on a market, which is the United States, which is the one that governs and the pattern, and from there it is that we can know, in addition to the dollar rate. But I understand that yes, once the new vehicles begin to arrive at their destination, they will stabilize (prices)”, he stated.

Up to a thousand dollars in three months

Yosvert Basque, seller in the dealer Reynoso Motor, located in the same 27 de Febrero, highlighted that only since last November and up to the present, some vehicles have registered an increase in their price of approximately one thousand dollars.

Basque maintained that, in addition to the increase in prices, some types and brands of vehicles are scarce, citing among them trucks and SUVs (especially Hyundai, Honda and Kia), which he affirmed are the ones that are in greatest demand and are most difficult to get on the market.

“In November of last year, the projection was that it would rise between 2 and 3 percent (the average price of used vehicles). However, at the beginning of the year, the reality was different, it increased by 5-6 percent, on average, even for the Dominican Republic it is above the average for the Caribbean and Latin America”, he pointed out.

Although he clarified that all vehicle brands have risen in price, he specified that those that are well positioned in the market, such as Toyota, Honda, Hyundai and Kia, have skyrocketed their cost.

He said that the situation has not affected sales, especially used vehicles and diesel engines.

During 2020, in the midst of the economic debacle, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, 207,491 new and used vehicle units were imported into the country, although the figure implied a drop of 26.9% when compared to the 283,992 that entered a year earlier , according to data from the General Directorate of Internal Taxes (DGII).

For that year, of the total number of vehicles registered in the Dominican vehicle fleet, 63.6% were of Japanese origin, 11.2% South Korean, 11.3% American, 6.7% came from Europe and 6.2% from another destination, details the report of the DGII.

sales have been affected

A different opinion is held by the administrator of Meca Auto Import, Wody Suárez, who stated that the increase in vehicle prices has affected their sales “quite a lot”.

“Those who had to buy a car for 400 (thousand) can no longer find it, they must look for 100 (thousand) more or look for a vehicle with more years of manufacture,” he pointed out.

He does not know if the situation will return to normal. “Because all it has been is going up. We’ve been on this for almost a year.”

He cited that a 2015 Hyundai Accent car, which before the pandemic cost 400,000 pesos, can currently be sold for more than half a million pesos. He assured that used vans are costing 40% more.

“All brands have gone up in price. Even production has been affected. You go looking for a new Toyota Hilux and there is none. Why? That is originating in the United States that, with the pandemic, people stopped going to work and that affected production. In the case of Ford, for example, they didn’t have the computer or the men to work”, she observed.

Microchips slow down the industry

The global shortage of microchips, another consequence of the coronavirus pandemic, is causing delays in the production of automobiles new, and at the end of 2021 it was estimated that the problem would cause losses to the automotive industry for that year for 210 billion dollars, by not building 7.7 million fewer vehicles than expected, according to a story from Forbes magazine.

The microchip crisis began when, at the beginning of the virus, automakers had to suspend vehicle production for weeks, due to confinement measures to curb the spread of the disease, adopted by many countries, which reduced the purchase orders to their suppliers.

At the same time, other sectors of the economy experienced an increase in demand for products that require microchips, due to the greater number of people working and studying from their homes.

Due to this situation, in the United States, General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, the three largest automobile manufacturers, were forced to suspend the production of some models and allocate the chips to those models that are more profitable for each company.