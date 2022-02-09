How to create and use a widget on Android to take photos with WhatsApp

we will explain how to set up and use whatsapp camera widget on your Android mobile, so that you have a direct access to this camera function. It’s not a secret function or anything like that, but it is a little-known option, and it can help you speed up processes if you usually send a lot of photos on WhatsApp.

This will allow you to take photos with WhatsApp instantly, and then you can share them with contacts or upload them to your states In a direct way. Come on, you won’t have to open WhatsApp and search for the camera function, but you will have a shortcut with which to enter the camera directly.

Configure the WhatsApp camera widget

The first thing you have to do is create the camera widget in Android. To do this, leave your finger pressed on the desktop background of your Android mobile. One way or another, a menu will appear whose appearance depends on the manufacturer. In this menu, choose the option of widget from the menu that appeared.

You will go to a screen where a list of widgets will appear. The appearance of this screen also depends on each manufacturer and their mobiles. In it, you have to go to where the WhatsApp widgets appear and look for the widget whatsapp camera. If your manufacturer’s widget menu has a search engine, you can also use it.

And what you have to do now is keep your finger pressed on the widget icon whatsapp camera and lightly slide your finger without releasing it, the screen will close and you can place this button in the part of the desktop you want. It is a widget, but by appearance and size it’s just like an icon like the rest of the apps. That’s it, you already have the shortcut to the camera ready to use.

Use WhatsApp camera access

Now all you have to do is click on the button whatsapp camera that you have created and placed on the desktop in the previous steps. This will directly open WhatsApp, but not on your main screen but on the camera function.

When the WhatsApp camera opens, you will go to the application’s internal camera interface. Here you can take a photo, record a video or choose one from your reel. So now use the camera to take the photo or record the video you want.

Once you have taken or chosen the photo or video, you will go to the editing screen where you will be able to retouch the photo adding texts, stickers and other elements. Edit it however you want or leave it as it is, and add or don’t add a comment. When you have it ready, click on the accept button.

And now, you will go to the screen where you will be able to send this photo or video to someone or share it in your statuses. You do this, as you have seen, with a much faster process thanks to the widget that we have created with direct access to the camera.