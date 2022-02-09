How to watch LIVE the match of Date 4

Follow the broadcast of the match between Chivas and Bravos for Date 4 of the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022 from the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium.

Chivas de Guadalajara will have their second game away from home in the Clausura 2022 Tournament visiting the FC Juarez Braves. The game corresponds to Day 4 that was postponed the previous weekend, of a new campaign in the MX League and will be refereed by Brian Omar González, who will be accompanied by line judges José Martínez Chavarría and Michel Caballero Galicia.

The Sacred Flock will return to activity in theMexican soccer in this interesting match against the border team as a visitor. The last red-and-white presentation away from home took place on Matchday 2 where they shamefully lost to Pachuca 2-1 with two defensive errors that could not be reversed. Now the strategist Marcelo Michel Leano will try to regain confidence, after the unexpected 1-1 draw on Date 3 against Querétaro.

FOLLOW LIVE TRANSMISSION OF THE MATCH CHIVAS VS. JUAREZ FOR AZTECA SPORTS

Guadalajara has a complicated mission in this contest to gain trust of the chivahermanos, who want to see their team in the first places in Mexican soccer, since 2020 They cannot access the Liguilla or fight for the championship, for which this 2022 should serve to make up for mistakes of the recent past and be protagonists of the MX League.

Chivas vs. Juárez: When and what time do they play for Liga MX?

Chivas and Bravos will measure forces on Day 4 of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX This Wednesday, February 9, 22, starting at 7:00 p.m., Central Mexico time from the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium.

Chivas vs. Juárez: Where and how to watch the match broadcast?

This commitment will be broadcast on open television both by Azteca Deportes for all of Mexico as well as by TUDN and by Telemundo in the United States, you can also follow MINUTE BY MINUTE through Rebaño Pasión.