Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 500,000 vehicles in the US.

Hyundai and Kia announce investment in the US 0:55

(CNN) — Hyundai and Kia have warned owners of nearly 500,000 cars and trucks in the United States to park outside and away from buildings because of a possible defect that can cause vehicles to spontaneously catch fire even when not running.

The problem is that due to “foreign contaminants” the anti-lock brake computer control module can cause a short circuit and possibly start a fire in the engine compartment. Hyundai issued a recall for the 2016-2018 model year Santa Fe Pickups, 2017-2018 Santa Fe Sport Pickups, 2019 Santa Fe XL models and 2014-2015 Tucson Pickups. Kia recalled 2016-2018 K900 sedans and 2014-2016 Sportage pickups. In total, Hyundai recalled 357,830 vehicles, while Kia recalled 126,747.

Dealers will inspect the vehicle’s anti-lock brake control module, a small computer system that controls the vehicle’s emergency anti-lock brake system, and may replace it with a new one. Dealers will also replace a fuse that controls electrical power to the anti-lock brake control unit at no cost to owners. The new fuse will reduce the amount of power going into the module.

Hyundai and Kia in the US

Hyundai and Kia, South Korean automakers, are closely related. Hyundai Motor Group, Hyundai’s parent company, owns a majority stake in Kia, with the two companies sharing much of the engineering on their various models. In the United States, however, they operate as two completely separate companies.

In documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Kia said it is aware of three vehicles that have caught fire. The companies also said that owners can safely continue to drive the vehicles, but must park away from any buildings or structures.

Kia owners who believe their vehicle may be involved can contact a Kia dealer or the company’s customer service department. Owners can also check out the NHTSA’s auto safety website.