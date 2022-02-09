‘I will punish him for not inviting me’; Pep on Grealish’s ‘binge’

Midtime Editorial

A scandal surrounds the area around Manchester City and it is that three of his players were caught leaving a barwhere Jack Grealishthe most expensive signing in its history, I would be very ‘out of drinks’while Mahrez and Walker went ‘normal’; Pep Guardiola got angry because they didn’t invite him.

Beyond falling into the words of the media, Pep Guardiola gave him a vote of confidence to his players ensuring that the images that circulate on social networks they don’t show the whole picturebecause he even defended his players and He hopes that on his next outing he will be invited.

Pep Guardiola joked about the Grealish scandal

Speaking to the media Pep Guardiola acknowledged that saw the video where Grealish, Mahrez and Walker come out but he assures that there is not much to say, since it is only a few seconds and you never see them kicked out of the baras the media claim.

“I am very upset because they didn’t invite me and I don’t like it. Next time, hopefully, they’ll invite me. The video doesn’t show exactly what happened. They dined together, sober, enjoying themselves with their teammates and part of the team’s staff”, commented Pep Guardiola.

The technical of Manchester City commented that all his players take risks to be immersed in these kinds of acts every time they go out, especially when they are given a day off, so he took it easy and reiterated that his punishment will be because he was not invited to his “party”.

“The players know that they take risks when leaving because today there are social networks, but everyone was perfect. I will fine them because they didn’t invite me“, sentenced Pep Guardiola.

It is important to remember that in December last Pep Guardiola there was already punished the same Jack Grealish in addition to Phil Foden by a night outwhere he commented that “At Christmas I pay close attention to behavior on and off the field of play. and chen off the field the behavior is not appropriate, they will not play“. Perhaps he will repeat this action in his next game.

