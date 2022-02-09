If we put the stores in MLC in Cuban pesos ‘they will last 15 days,’ says the Minister of Economy

The Minister of Economy and Planning of Cuba, Alejandro Gil Fernández, affirmed that “if the stores in freely convertible currency (MLC) had not existed, the country’s economic situation would be even more complex.and also much less the sales in pesos of goods and services to the population, given the high shortage of the commercial network”.

In an interview with the state Cuban News Agency, The official defended the best supplied markets in the country, managed by the military business conglomerate GAESAand assured that this is an issue that “the enemies of the Revolution misrepresent.”

Gil Fernández indicated that after its emergence in 2019, “as the US blockade intensified”, the stores had “the objective of preventing the departure of the currency from the country by natural persons, then suppliers of the internal market, to capture it and use it based on the development of the national industry and to maintain a stable level of offers in pesos; but nobody calculated that an epidemic would make the situation even more complex”.

“In October 2021, before the National Assembly of People’s Power, I explained that more than 300,000,000 dollars of sales in MLC had been used to supply merchandise to the trade network in national currency, for which one would have to ask which It would be the scenario if these stores had not been enabled, despite the limitations that are generated,” said the Cuban deputy prime minister.

The official assured that “The scenario would have been different if the dollars that were raised in the first months after the measure began could have been used”but Cuban banks had to stop receiving US dollars, added to which the impact on international logistics as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic caused more than 6,000 containers with products to supply stores in Cuban pesos and in MLC they will be stranded in ports around the world.

Gil Fernández avoided mentioning that In that period, when the shortage worsened and the health crisis caused hospital collapse, the construction of hotels and tourism investments did not stop throughout the country. This, despite the fact that tourism to the Island in 2021 fell by 61% compared to 2020, according to official figures.

In addition, In January 2021, the authorities applied the economic package called the Planning Task, which aggravated the situation already very delicate that Cuban families face.

The minister insisted that the stores have a “transitional nature” and added that “its objective is being fulfilled”but he added that “his period of time will depend on the recovery of the economy and that we can provide the Cuban peso with a real purchasing power.”

Stores in MLC were the target of Cuban rage in some of the cities where demonstrations took place on July 11, 2021according to the regime itself and images shared on social networks.

At the end of January, a petition on the platform Change.org gathered thousands of signatures to demand the closure of those stores or that, failing that, the Government pays salaries in dollars.

“These are the adjustment measures that have a cost,” acknowledged Gil Fernández“and those that we must face, give more arguments and explanations, for the sake of confidence that everything we do is in favor of the people and that it is understood that the results are not better, in the first place, because of the impact of a tightened blockade, of an epidemic close to two years old and of the considerable decrease in economic activity”.

“We know that the population cannot fully meet their needs in those establishments in MLC, and that there is a group of products that we have to offer in this currency, but if tomorrow we put them in national currency they will last 15 days and then there will be neither currency nor weight”he pointed.

He reaffirmed that “Although many do not see it that way, it is a measure of social justice, because it allows us to redistribute the currency based on the supply of the commercial network in pesos; therefore, we have to work on expanding the offers in national currency and we are going in this direction with the approval of the Mypimes, the elimination of obstacles to the state company and with the 63 measures to strengthen the agricultural sector, “he said.

Gil Fernandez reiterated that “The way to deal with inflation is associated precisely with the increase in offers by the State, in national currency, which is not achieved from one day to the next.” Despite this, the Government has just approved a new tax on the retail sale of agricultural products that, according to experts, will be reflected in the already high prices of food.

The minister assured that if the stores have not had the expected impact, it is not due to “a design problem, as many considerbecause every time the country approves something immediately the obstacles appear, they try to stop it, and the siege is constant to prevent our policies from being successful”.

Days ago, to a request from Cuban mothers so that their young children can dress and put on shoes and access leisure offers, almost impossible given the high price of all products and the serious shortage, the Government of Holguín responded that they can buy clothes and footwear in foreign currency stores, to which only a few have access, and that the Bahía Naranjo Dolphinarium is only for the enjoyment of international tourism.