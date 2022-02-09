“I’m sad”: After a kiss with an actor and 8 years on the air, the host of ‘Hoy’ announces that he is leaving Televisa?

Mexico City.- the famous driver Raul Araizawho has been part of the program for more than 8 years Todayshocked all his loyal fans because a few hours ago he confessed a sad news. do you abandon Televisa?

As is known, the also actor of 57 years He is one of the most beloved artists by the public in San Ángel and in addition to his extensive experience on television, he is also extremely funny and charismatic.

‘The Black’ Araiza He has caused a stir because on several occasions he has kissed other men in front of the Televisa cameras without any shame. Lisardo, Paul Stanley, ‘El Burro’ Van Rankin Y Julio Bracho They are some of the actors who have brushed their lips with the driver, either for work or simply to show their affection.

A few hours ago the dear driver gave an interview exclusive to the magazine TVNotes and confessed that he is going through a difficult time because a few days ago he had to take a drastic decision and walked away from what he loved most.

Raúl will not leave Televisa or the leadership of Today and what he actually confirmed publicly was that ended their courtship with the actress Margaret Vega due to the wide age difference between them.

Mara and I broke up, it hurts me to say it… The truth is that I made the decision, and the reason why we put an end to it was because the 21 years apart among us”.

The charismatic presenter explained to TVNotes that he asked the beautiful Colombian woman to separate, despite the fact that at the end of the year he traveled to Colombia to meet his family, because they had different life plans.

“At this point in my life, the last thing I want is to be scolded or restricted in my freedom, especially after being married for 24 years. Today I want to be calmer in all aspects of my life, so I had to make a decision”.

Araiza, who is the son of the first actress Norm Herreraexplained that although he feels a lot of love for Margarita, he does not want her to stop fulfilling his dreams of getting married and having children, so he preferred to end the romance.

(I’m sadIt hurt me to make that decision… I am 21 years older than Mara and I realized that she wants to be a mother or is looking for things that I have already experienced, so I could not be so selfish as to deny them; for that reason I preferred that our relationship came to an end in the best way, because Mara is a wonderful woman and that is why it hurts me a lot this break.”

