Inauguration – Chocobar Cortés arrives in New York

As part of its growth and internationalization strategy, executives of the Cortés Hermanos company, inaugurated the second Chocobar Cortés restaurant in New York City, a novel concept with a gastronomic offer of exquisite dishes in which chocolate is the main ingredient.

Ignacio Javier Cortés and Ignacio Cortés Gelpí reported that this step is part of their commitment to bring consumers an experience not only to their palate, but also to expand Dominican chocolate. internationally through its products.

The New York Chocobar is managed by Carlos Cortés, who has vast experience in the area.

The first Chocobar Cortés was inaugurated in 2013 in Old San Juan, becoming a reference for leisure, tourism and good food due to its great acceptance among its diners and that is what has led to the decision to take it to the city of NY. so that it can be enjoyed by the general public and especially the Dominicans who make up the diaspora.

The company has been a standard bearer of innovation throughout its history and has maintained the leadership of its brands, taking care of the consumer’s experience with them, through its indisputable quality, variety and hand in hand with the tools of these times. , such as the sale of their products on the institutional website of Puerto Rico and soon in the Dominican Republic, where they already have the Cortés Visitors Center where attendees can taste and learn at the same time about the history of the company through a tour full of anecdotes and flavor.