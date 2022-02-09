Intimate photos of an Ajax worker

2022-02-07

Former Dutch star footballer, Marc Overmarsresigned as sports director of the Ajax Amsterdam after “a series of inappropriate messages” that he sent to some employees of the entity, according to the club, a behavior that he himself Overseas called it “unacceptable”.

The announcement sparked numerous reactions in the country, shaken for several weeks by allegations of sexual abuse on the popular Dutch television program The Voice.

“We are shocked by the reports about Ajax and send our full support to the victims,” ​​the Royal Netherlands Football Federation (KNVB) reacted in a statement.

“We are aware of the fact that power relations can unfortunately also play a role in the workplace in the world of sport,” the KNVB added, calling on victims to report such behavior.

Overseas48, apologized and acknowledged “having crossed the line”, according to a statement from the club published on Sunday, which speaks of messages sent to “several women” in a “wide period of time”.

“I’m ashamed. Over the last week I have been faced with reports about my behavior and how others have experienced it.” Overseas in the note.

Appointed sports director Ajax in 2012, Overseas he lifted the Champions League trophy with the club in 1995, before also excelling at Arsenal and FC Barcelona. Several commenters noted that the departure of Marc Overmarsa renowned winger in the 1990s, will instead leave a huge void within the Amsterdam club.

intimate photos

The medium “Het Parool” has revealed new details about what really happened in the scandal of Overseas.

This portal states that Mark He would also have sent photos of his genitals to a club worker.

“This behavior is unacceptable. I see it now too. But it’s too late. I see no other option but to leave the Ajax”, he admitted Overseas.