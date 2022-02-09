Intimate photos of an Ajax worker

2022-02-07
Former Dutch star footballer, Marc Overmarsresigned as sports director of the Ajax Amsterdam after “a series of inappropriate messages” that he sent to some employees of the entity, according to the club, a behavior that he himself Overseas called it “unacceptable”.
The announcement sparked numerous reactions in the country, shaken for several weeks by allegations of sexual abuse on the popular Dutch television program The Voice.
“We are shocked by the reports about Ajax and send our full support to the victims,” the Royal Netherlands Football Federation (KNVB) reacted in a statement.
“We are aware of the fact that power relations can unfortunately also play a role in the workplace in the world of sport,” the KNVB added, calling on victims to report such behavior.
Overseas48, apologized and acknowledged “having crossed the line”, according to a statement from the club published on Sunday, which speaks of messages sent to “several women” in a “wide period of time”.
“I’m ashamed. Over the last week I have been faced with reports about my behavior and how others have experienced it.” Overseas in the note.
Appointed sports director Ajax in 2012, Overseas he lifted the Champions League trophy with the club in 1995, before also excelling at Arsenal and FC Barcelona. Several commenters noted that the departure of Marc Overmarsa renowned winger in the 1990s, will instead leave a huge void within the Amsterdam club.
intimate photos
The medium “Het Parool” has revealed new details about what really happened in the scandal of Overseas.
This portal states that Mark He would also have sent photos of his genitals to a club worker.
“This behavior is unacceptable. I see it now too. But it’s too late. I see no other option but to leave the Ajax”, he admitted Overseas.
“It also has a big impact on my private situation. For this reason, I ask everyone to leave me, me and my family, calm down”, insisted the former soccer player.
The president of the club’s Board of Directors, Leen Meijaard, acknowledged that the former international has been “probably the best director of football that Ajax has ever had”, but that “continuing was not an option”, and lamented “a dramatic situation”. and “devastating for the women who have had to manage this behavior.”
“Because of my position, I feel that it is my responsibility to help our teammates,” reacted, for his part, the general director of Ajax Edwin van der Sar, former goalkeeper of the Ajax and the ‘Oranje’, as well as Manchester United.
“A safe work environment is very important to everyone in the Ajax and we will give it much more attention in the near future”, said Van der Sar.
“After everything that happened in show business, now it’s football’s turn,” commentator Arno Vermeulen told national public broadcaster NOS. “Who would have thought that a #MeToo moment would also happen in football?” Vermeulen asked.
“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” warned Valentijn Driessen, chief football editor of the popular daily De Telegraaf, who believes this resignation raises questions about whether coach Erik ten Hag, who had a close working relationship with Overseasmust stay in the Ajax.
stocks down
The club’s recent successes have been attributed in part to the role of Marc Overmars and that of Edwin van der Sar.
The Netherlands had especially vibrated during the European epic of the Amsterdam club in the 2019 Champions League (semi-final) or during their final in the 2017 Europa League.
Overseas He had recently extended his contract until 2026. Ajax is experiencing an almost perfect season: leader in the Dutch league and classified in the Champions League round of 16.
The impact of the march Overseas It goes beyond the world of football. Ajaxwhich is listed on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange, saw its share price fall almost 5% in the financial market.