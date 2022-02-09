Is the wedding cancelled? Belinda and Nodal would be estranged because of MONEY

The famous couple starring Belinda and Christian Nodal became a topic of conversation on social networks after a well-known entertainment program reported that they are not living their best sentimental moment after having a strong argument over financial problems.

A few hours ago we informed you that the renowned singers surprised their millions of fans, who realized that they stopped following each other on their respective Instagram profiles, so it was immediately suspected that things were not going well.

Now, the couple once again stole the spotlight in the entertainment industry after important details were uncovered about the alleged sentimental evil they are experiencing, despite the plans they have to get married in the coming months.

Belinda and Nodal, are they finished?

This Wednesday, February 9, the program of shows Gossip No Like confirmed that Belinda and Christian Nodal They do not live their best relationship moment, because they allegedly had a strong discussion related to money.

According to specialists in entertainment issues, the couple is estranged after the interpreter of “Love at first sight” and “Ángel” tried to “deceive” Christian Nodal by asking him for a loan of four million dollars.

Gossip No Like revealed that the singer would have requested the loan from her partner to pay off her debt with the SAT and avoid further legal problems.

The problem would have arisen once Christian Nodal’s lawyers realized that Belinda indeed has a debt with the SAT, but not for four million dollars, but for 500 thousand dollars.

The investigation details that, since that moment, Belinda and Nodal are estranged, but the information has not been confirmed.

Belinda and Nodal, is the wedding cancelled?

In May 2021, Belinda and Christian Nodal They captured the eyes of entertainment after both were engaged to marriage after several months of dating.

Since then it has been speculated that the couple already celebrated their nuptial meeting, but the information has not been confirmed or denied by the famous.

