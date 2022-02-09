Is there a recovery attempt in crypto?

Despite ending up in declines for months and no recovery in sight, most cryptos had an excellent rate of return taking the match point from January.

After the bullish spurts in cryptocurrencies, we saw declines from what they have seen so far taking profits.

There is still no “light at the end of the tunnel”, we expect declines until the closing of major bullish cycles in which they had started in July 2021, that is what we pointed out in the video and we analyzed when those bearish impulses could end.

Some bullish impulses are seen, but they are nothing more than mere pullback, we hope to see support in supports to push ourselves to start seeing sustained increases.

In this video we will see the cryptocurrencies that could be successful in the coming days or weeks. You have to see when to enter the trade and you have to wait for confirmation of breakouts of levels, since they could be making new beginnings of bullish or bearish impulses, we must be attentive and monitor these levels that we raise in the video.

We will also see the most important support and resistance levels as well as the proposed objectives.