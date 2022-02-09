Is there a recovery attempt in crypto?

Admin 1 hour ago Technology Leave a comment 26 Views

Despite ending up in declines for months and no recovery in sight, most cryptos had an excellent rate of return taking the match point from January.

After the bullish spurts in cryptocurrencies, we saw declines from what they have seen so far taking profits.

There is still no “light at the end of the tunnel”, we expect declines until the closing of major bullish cycles in which they had started in July 2021, that is what we pointed out in the video and we analyzed when those bearish impulses could end.

Some bullish impulses are seen, but they are nothing more than mere pullback, we hope to see support in supports to push ourselves to start seeing sustained increases.

In this video we will see the cryptocurrencies that could be successful in the coming days or weeks. You have to see when to enter the trade and you have to wait for confirmation of breakouts of levels, since they could be making new beginnings of bullish or bearish impulses, we must be attentive and monitor these levels that we raise in the video.

We will also see the most important support and resistance levels as well as the proposed objectives.

Legal warning: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Bitcoin Needs to Recover These Two Levels to Avoid Another Drop to $28,000

Bitcoin (BTC) may have rallied strongly in recent days, but its path to new highs …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved