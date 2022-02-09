Jacky Bracamontes and William Levy, how they met: love story | Elizabeth Gutierrez | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | FAME

After Elizabeth Gutiérrez has responded to Jacky Bracamontes for assuring in her book that she had a relationship with her still husband, William Levythousands of people have remembered that time when there was talk of the alleged infidelity that the Cuban actor would have committed on that occasion.

As we will remember, Bracamontes commented in his autobiographical text that he started dating the Central American to see what would happen and then try a relationship. Moreover, she assured that Levy gave her to understand that he was no longer with Elizabeth Gutiérrez.

HOW DID JACKY BRACAMONTES AND WILLIAM LEVY MEET?

The actors met back in 2009, when they became protagonists of a Televisa soap opera called “Sortilege” and everything indicates that the romance went from fiction to reality.

The two began to date and get romantically engaged until finally that idyll ended abruptly.

Although at the time, both denied that they had had an affair, finally the actress would end up confessing it in her book that was published a few years ago.

Jacky Bracamontes and William Levy starred in the successful telenovela “Sortilegio”. (Photo: Television)

WHY DID THAT RELATIONSHIP END?

Jacky Bracamontesin his book, confessed that he ended up moving away from William Levy because the Cuban confessed that Elizabeth Gutiérrez was pregnant with her second child.

The actress was very surprised, because, according to her, Levy had given her to understand that they were no longer together when, obviously, that was not the case.

Jacky Bracamontes assured that she had an affair with William Levy. (Photo: Getty Images)

ELIZABETH GUTIÉRREZ’S RESPONSE TO JACKY BRACAMONTES

the first thing he wanted to say Elizabeth Gutierrez about Bracamontes’ statements in his book was that he did not think it was right that he had written about something like that in his book because there was no point in doing so.

“I have never talked about this because it has never interested me, really, and I choose what to answer. For me it is a lack of respect for both families, because why tell something like that. And I also think that if you are capable of thinking about it, it is because you are capable of doing it”commented.

Later, she firmly assured that she does not have to get pregnant to retain a man.

“I have no need to tie down any man. I only have two children, and if you’re wondering about that person, I don’t know how many, but definitely more than two. So ask her who needs to tie up who.”although he never mentioned Bracamontes’s name in an interview with Erika de la Vega.

Although he talked about that chapter of his life that could have bothered him at the time, he has not yet given details about the end of his relationship with William Levy, which was known in 2022.

ELIZABETH GUTIÉRREZ ON INSTAGRAM

Despite the fact that the couple has already announced their separation, Elizabeth Gutiérrez has not deleted her posts on Instagram with William Levy, so the images of when they were very happy and together can be seen when entering her profile.

WHO IS WILLIAM LEVY?

William Levy was born on August 29, 1980 in Havana (Cuba). He had two brothers but they were abandoned by his father when they were still children.

In high school he stood out for his great talent for baseball, standing out above his peers. He would then arrive in the United States with his family.

After participating in important productions, Levy became a very famous actor.

He is currently married to Elizabeth Gutiérrez, whom he met in 2002. In March 2006, their first son, Christopher Alexander, was born, and in 2010 they completed their family with Kailey Alexandra.