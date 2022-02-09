Jacky Bracamontes: her husband would have been unfaithful to her and would even have a child with another woman

Everything seems to indicate that the marriage of the actress and Martín Fuentes is not what it seems.

February 8, 2022 3:56 p.m.

The name of Jacky Bracamontes has been on everyone’s lips in recent days after it emerged again the controversy of her romance with William Levy despite the fact that the Cuban had a relationship with Elizabeth Gutiérrez.

However, now it is the actress’s marriage that everyone is talking about, because according to information that Javier Ceriani presented in ‘Gossip no Like’, Jacky’s husband, Martín Fuentes would have been unfaithful to him.

This is what is known

According to the entertainment journalist, in 2021 rumors began that Martín Fuentes would have been unfaithful to Jacky Bracamontes with another woman, with whom she even had a baby boy.

Various users on social networks began to share their opinion about the new controversy of the actress’s marriage, and there were even those who they reminded him that karma exists because she it was the third in disagreement in the relationship between William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez.

Bracamontes even narrated in his autobiographical book that Gutiérrez had gotten pregnant so that the Cuban actor will stay with herto whom William Levy’s ex assured that she does not have the need to tie anyone up, andn comparison to Jacky, who has 5 children.