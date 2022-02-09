Jamaica’s protest against FIFA due to a draw against the United States does not proceed for not paying the cost of the procedure

FIFA has dismissed a protest filed by the Jamaican Football Federation over its 1-1 draw with the United States in a World Cup qualifying match on Nov. 16.

In a 34-point decision spread over eight pages, FIFA’s disciplinary committee reported that Jamaica failed to notify the match commissioner of the protest or make a payment of 1,000 Swiss francs ($1,075 at the time) to accompany the protest.

“Two of the three conditions necessary for a protest to be admissible from a procedural point of view were not met. Therefore, the committee considers that it had no choice but to consider the protest as inadmissible,” FIFA said in a decision dated November 23, signed by the body’s judicial director, Carlos Schneider, on January 3 and obtained by The Associated Press.

Jamaica claimed that Costa Rican referee Juan Gabriel Calderón failed to point to a hand in the first half, when the Jamaican team argued that Chris Richards should have been penalized for committing a foul inside the area when the ball hit his hand.

Jamaica also indicated that a goal by Damion Lowe should have counted on a play in the 84th minute when he jumped over Walker Zimmerman inside the six-yard box, headed in a Leon Bailey corner kick from the left and beat US goalkeeper Zack Stefan. Calderón fouled Lowe and canceled the goal.

The FIFA disciplinary committee noted that Jamaica “failed to submit a copy of its original protest to the match commissioner and evidence that such protest had been submitted in writing to the match commissioner within two hours of the match.”