Jeff Bezos and the 12 questions to be successful – News Technology – Technology

The founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezoshas had a great vision for business throughout his life, which has led him to be a successful man in most of the projects he has undertaken.

Since the 1994 launch of amazonwhich is currently the largest e-commerce platform in the world, to other initiatives such as the aerospace company Blue OriginBezos has made use of twelve questions that allow him to identify if he is comfortable with the plans he has developed.

This was revealed by the billionaire, considered the second richest man in the world with a fortune of 183.5 billion dollars, according to estimates by Forbes magazine, in a graduation speech he made at the Princeton Universityin New Jersey, in 2010, where he graduated in 1986 from the Computer Science and Electrical Engineering programs.

In this space, Bezos made the speech ‘We are what we choose’, where he recalled moments of his childhood with his grandparents in Texas and pointed out one of the first lessons he received as a child and it is the difference between gifts or talents and choices.

Bezos has a fortune of $183.5 billion, according to Forbes. Photo: Michael Reynold. EFE

At this point, the billionaire indicated that “choices can be difficult if you are not careful” and, if you allow yourself to be seduced by your own gifts, “it will probably be to the detriment of the choices that a person can make.”

“When you are 80 years old and in a quiet moment of reflection, telling just for yourself the most personal version of your life story, the most concise and meaningful story will be about the series of choices you have made. In the end, we are our choices,” Bezos said.

Likewise, the technological entrepreneur announced what are those twelve questions that a human being must ask himself before undertaking a project so that it leads him to the path of success.

one. How will you use your gifts?

two. What decisions will you make?

3. Will inertia guide you or will you follow your passions?

Four. Will it follow the dogma or will it be original?

5. Will you choose an easy life or a life of service and adventure?

6. Will he weaken in the face of criticism or will he follow his convictions?

7. Will he cheat when he’s wrong or will he apologize?

8. Will you hide from rejection or act out when you feel passion?

9. Will he play it safe or will he be fearless?

10. When it’s hard, will you give up or be ruthless?

eleven. Will he be a cynic or will he be a builder?

12. Will he take advantage of others or will he be nice?

