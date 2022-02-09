Jennifer Lopez recalled what it was like to find out about the death of her first love

Jennifer Lopez fell in love with first time at 16 of a young man named David Cruzwho passed away two years ago and whom he still remembers as his first great love, confessed this in a recent interview he had with Rolling Stone magazine.

In said interview, Jennifer Lopez told that met David Cruz in his neighborhoodIn fact, he took her to the prom and from there they started sleeping together.

According to “The Bronx Diva”her mother was worried that she was going to get pregnant, so on several occasions she escaped through the window to meet her boyfriend.

In this regard, he commented: “I was good at sneaking but when they caught me, it was bad”, memories that Jennifer Lopez will always carry with her, even more so when she remembers the death of her first love.

Jennifer Lopez recalled the death of her first love

In the same interview, JLo reported how did you find out the death of David Cruzdue to heart disease. According to the singer, she immediately called her ex-lover’s mother, whose number she realized she still remembered.

“I was like, ‘Hi. It’s Jennifer Lopez,’ and she was like, ‘Jennifer…’ I was like, ‘I’m so sorry,’ and she started crying. I was like, ‘You know I loved David.’ I was like, ‘I know. He loved you too. he always loved you‘” JLo recalled.

The relationship between Jennifer Lopez and David Cruz lasted approximately 10 years, longer than the three marriages that JLo has had in his life. Sadly, he passed away at the age of 51 in 2020.

According to some sources, the relationship ended when her career was on the rise. “It is a matter of great luck, having had a great first love like this”, Jlo commented.