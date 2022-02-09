Jorge Carrascal could give surprise in closing of the market in Europe: River Plate | Colombians Abroad

Much has been said in recent hours about the Possible departure of Jorge Carrascal from River Plate. The media of that country assure that it would be the surprise at the end of the transfer market. Was the possibility reactivated in Europe? Well, the only offer that had come for the Colombian a while ago was from CSKA Moscow, from Russia. At that time, River said no to the 7 million euros. Has opinion changed?

This Tuesday, the Olé newspaper assured that they are still looking for Carrascal in Russia. Also, this is one of the leagues that has its market open. The period ends next February 22 and they have time to close it.

“Although Juanfer Quintero is still one of those who has faith in his compatriot, the question now will be whether Jorge Carrascal will finally explode in River or will detonate somewhere else. Because the tiki-tiki of the talented midfielder who came with the nickname of “Colombian Neymar” but he never got over the tick-tock tick-tock that heralded his explosion in Marcelo Gallardo’s team, he could have his boom in Russia,” said the Argentine media.

And it is that the Russian League is one of the few in Europe that continues with the window open for registrations. According to Ole, the leaders are negotiating the possible departure of the Colombian, whose businessmen would have sought a market in the MLS. “In the offices of the Monumental they welcome a game of Carrascal in the form of a loan with a purchase option or selling a percentage of his pass,” Olé pointed out.

For now, the 23-year-old midfielder from Cartagena continues to work with the millionaire. In the recent friendly against Vélez he had no action, although he was among the alternatives. Next Saturday River Plate will debut in the League against Unión.