Josecarlos Van Rankin already has a team and the chapter of his possible arrival at Chivas is closed

The defender ended his loan with the Portland Timbers this season and there was speculation that he would come to the Flock.

One of the most commented chapters during this pass market has come to an end. It’s about the future of Josecarlos Van Rankin player who spent the last year on loan at the Portland Timbers of the mls from Chivas from Guadalajara and the one who was related to the Flock for this Clausura 2022.

However, both Ricardo Pelaez What Michel Leano The doors of Akron were closed to him and an accommodation was sought for a footballer who does not fit into the plans of the rojiblancos despite having a current contract. This Tuesday, February 8, his new club for this campaign was confirmed and that it would be known to the player.

“We are delighted to welcome Josecarlos back to the club. He was a really nice addition to our backline last season, and a phenomenal addition to the locker room.” said Gavin Wilkinson, general manager and president of the Portland Timbers.

And it is that Van Rankin left good feelings during his time in the MLS, from there the Timbers sought to extend the bond just after the transfer of the previous season, but now they have found the way together with Chivas to bring the negotiations to fruition and secure the player’s future.

“We are grateful to have been able to collaborate with Chivas to make this happen and we look forward to working with a talented player and a great person like Josecarlos.. He has fitted in perfectly within the group and understands our system on the pitch, which is extremely valuable. We are excited to have him back with the team.”Wilkinson concluded.