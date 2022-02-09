JPMorgan Not So Bullish on Bitcoin Anymore: Why?

The Bitcoin community has always had a rather suspicious relationship with banks. Apparently, the banks are the enemies to beat. And it is obvious that there is a bias against banks on the part of the community. But nevertheless, that supposed enmity ends when the banks recommend the purchase of Bitcoin to their clients. The support of the banks works as a validation. Actually, what we have is a love-hate relationship, worthy of a deeper psychological study. What is JPMorgan really saying about Bitcoin?

On social media, we can read that Bitcoin is to banks what Uber is to taxi drivers. Taxi drivers are critical of Uber, because Uber is a competition. That is, Uber is the end of the taxi driver as we know him. This is what is said at the level of social networks. It is suggested that Bitcoin is a competition for banks. In other words, Bitcoin is allegedly taking customers away from banks. Thus, the rise of Bitcoin spells the end of banking. So what is a bank doing recommending the purchase of Bitcoin to its customers?

We live in quite complex and contradictory times. Not everything makes sense. And not everything is what it seems. Now I’m afraid “rebellion” has become one more product of capitalism. In fact, fanaticism is a very common phenomenon nowadays. Everyone is a militant of something. Everyone is against something and for something. We all feel like an agent of change. But that is allowed and encouraged by the system itself. The system sells you Che Guevara’s shirt, the laptop and the iPhone so you can change the world through Twitter. Rebellion is one more identity within the system. It is a business.

Crypto companies obtain financing from banks. Institutional capital invests money in Bitcoin. And the banks are the first interested in the prosperity of Bitcoin. Rebel rhetoric is tolerated, even encouraged, because rebellion sells. But, all this talk on Twitter is a rebellion of form. Basically, the system has not changed in the slightest. JPMorgan has its eye on Bitcoin, because there is so much money to be made. As simple as that.

What we see on Twitter, in reality, is a circus. The extremism that is sold is a verbal extremism. It is an ideological and rhetorical fanaticism, but, in practice, life is as common as the life of the neighbor. If we investigate a little, we realize that banks are in everything. Bitcoin is not Uber. Bitcoin is not a company taking market away from other companies. Bitcoin is an asset. Banks have never had problems with assets.

We could safely say that the financial sector is very interested in Bitcoin. For banks it means an opportunity to make money. And, for Bitcoin, it means a higher capital inflow. At JPMorgan, different departments have said different things at different times. Over time, opinions have changed. However, this is something that happens all the time. Analysts are always readjusting their projections as new information arrives. This happens in the case of Bitcoin. And, in the same way, it happens with the other assets.

JPMorgan estimated last year that $150,000 could be a reasonable price for Bitcoin due to increased institutional adoption. Recently, the bank has changed its mind on this figure. And now the estimate is a quarter of the previous estimate. That is, $38,000. The reason, it seems, is volatility. Community Bitcoin applauded last year’s estimate. But he has had problems with the latter because he considers it “not very credible.” We must remember that this is a very emotional market and such a change is not easy to digest. In this case, the most natural thing is to return to the Uber metaphor. That is, it could be a conspiracy of the banks against Bitcoin. But we can also analyze the matter in more detail.

First of all, all projections are currently being readjusted. In November of last year, we were all more bullish. Now things are different, because the United States Federal Reserve is preparing to change its monetary policy. Months ago, that change was not planned for this year. The change will be applied sooner than anticipated. Which forces us to change the price projections. A volatile asset in a lax monetary policy environment is not the same as a volatile asset in a less lax monetary policy environment. With the latest announcements, the market has become much more conservative. That implies that stability has become more important, because investors are reducing risk.

Cryptoland is always more bullish than Wall Street. That is not a surprise. $38,000, perhaps, is too conservative a figure. But $150,000 is certainly too optimistic a figure. JPMorgan conducted a survey of its customers. 5% of customers responded that the price of Bitcoin would be above $100,000 by the end of 2022. 41% of customers responded that the price would be above $60,000. 23% of clients responded that it would be above $20,000. 20% of clients responded that it would be above $40,000 and 2% of clients responded that it would be below $10,000. Considering the level of fear at the time of the survey, it could be said that it is very likely that both extremes will not be fulfilled and that the market will lean towards a middle range.

Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, a strategist at the bank and the head of the research that includes the survey, thinks that the price of Bitcoin will move in the $35,000-$73,000 range. What does that mean? After reading the research, I came to the conclusion that it is a good time to buy. Headlines focused on the change in estimates. But here the important thing is that the bank does not see more casualties. Which implies that buying below $40,000 was a very good decision. If the support is $33-35 and the price can reach $73,000, then we are talking about an increase of more than 100% in less than a year.

A 50% drop translates to a 100% increase when we get to the starting price. When the price was close to $70,000, we all expected to hit $100,000. Now the numbers are different. If we manage to break the all-time high this year, we would have a success story. Why? Because the important thing is our purchase price. The investor seeks the growth of his portfolio. That normally requires us to buy at low prices. From there, it’s all a matter of percentages.

