JPMorgan puts Bitcoin’s ‘fair value’ at 38,000 By Investing.com

By Laura Sanchez



Investing.com – The cryptocurrency sector is trading mixed this morning, in yet another sign of high volatility in the market.

Strategists at JPMorgan (NYSE:), led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, estimate the “fair value” of about 12% below current price, based on its volatility compared to .

These experts have calculated the fair value level at around 38,000 based on the fact that Bitcoin is approximately four times more volatile than gold, as they have pointed out in a note published on Tuesday and collected by Bloomberg.

In a scenario where the volatility spread is reduced to three times, the fair value rises to $50,000, according to these analysts’ estimates.

“The biggest challenge for Bitcoin going forward is its volatility and boom-bust cycles that make further institutional adoption difficult,” JPMorgan strategists say.

Panigirtzoglou’s theoretical long-term target for Bitcoin, a level that would put its total market value on par with that of all gold held privately for investment purposes, stands at $150,000, up from $146,000. dollars from a year ago.

These experts also point out that the January price correction looks less like a capitulation than last May, in which Bitcoin fell by as much as 50%. Still, metrics such as futures open interest and reserves on exchanges now point to a “longer lasting and therefore more worrying trend of depletion” that began in November, they conclude.