After rumors of a sentimental relationship between the soccer player and the Colombian singer, many fans are still looking for clues that confirm the possible romance.

Although both celebrities have remained on the sidelines and have not confirmed or denied a relationship, in the last few hours a new photograph was revealed where they are seen James Y Carol G along with several friends, which would prove that, at least, they get along very well.

The Photo It was published by the program ‘I know everything’ and in this one James and Karol G are seen together and smiling in the midst of their acquaintances.

(You can read: Are James and Karol G dating? Rumors of a possible love grow).

The photo would have been taken the same day that the singer and the footballer shared in their accounts of Instagram a ‘post’ together in the past month of June, since they are wearing the same clothes.

This new clue to a romance between the two Colombians joins others that have not gone unnoticed by their fans, such as the fact that James dyed his hair blue A few weeks ago, the same as Karol G, the publication of the photo together on their networks and the exchange of ‘likes’ on Instagram.

(You can read: Alejandra Azcárate sent a clear message to those who criticize her).

Despite these clues, so far the two celebrities have not been caught in situations that confirm a romance.