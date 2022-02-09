Karol G breaks the silence and sends a strong message to Anuel AA and his girlfriend, Yailin

Many days have passed since Anuel AA made public his relationship with the Dominican singer, Yailin La Más Viral. His ex-partner, Karol G, had not made any statement in this regard despite the numerous comments on social networks about the Puerto Rican romance. But now, “the bichota” decided to break the silence and sent a strong message that makes it very clear how she feels about the controversy.

Through her profile on the social network Twitter, the Colombian wrote the powerful message that has more than 11 thousand retweets and 64 thousand “likes”. “I don’t look back or park”, expressed the interpreter of numerous musical successes such as “Tusa”.

And it is that for almost a year Karol G and Auel AA decided to end their relationship for reasons that they have not yet clearly revealed. Since then, each one decided to continue their path focused on their musical careers, however, at the end of 2021, the Puerto Rican surprised his ex-partner during her concert in Puerto Rico, by getting on the stage without her knowing. .

What the public saw that night seemed like a reconciliation, because even emotional words were dedicated on the stage, where they said I love you. Minutes later, Karol uploaded a photo on Instagram with Anuel in the dressing room and wrote: “I have no words to describe this moment… 100 thousand things went through my head between what used to be, what we live through and how things have changed. They were many years of happiness together and although that stage of our lives ended, loyalty and gratitude remain intact. You are a brilliant person. I will always admire you. THANK YOU for making my last night much more special”.

It was just weeks after Anuel AA made public his relationship with the Dominican singer, to whom he does not stop making eccentric demonstrations of love that are published on social networks.

Although it seems that the love of the Puerto Rican with Yailin is going from strength to strength, Karol G has shown that this does not steal her attention and as she very well says in her message, for her the past is behind her and she is very focused on what is coming in her life.

“Health for what was but hptaaaa SALUD FOR WHAT COMES !!!!!!”, he wrote to end 2021.