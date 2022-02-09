Karol G’s sister takes all eyes with her great beauty

Katherin Giraldo, Karol G’s half-sister, once again verified why she is one of the most beautiful women in Latin America on virtual platforms. Meanwhile, the “Bichota” showed all her fanaticism for the Mexican group “RBD”.

Carol G He verified the fanaticism he feels for the Mexican group when from his stories on Instagram he was seen developing in the interpretation, at the top of his lungs, of ‘Un poco de tu amor’ and ‘Tras de mí’.

In the last hours, Katherin Giraldo shared several photos on her official Instagram account that conquered a large number of her thousands of followers from all over South America. In it you can see the 28-year-old girl displaying all her beauty before the camera from the beach. The content creator and beauty entrepreneur wore a tight white swimsuit. The Latina complemented her look with large sunglasses, sandals and her hair up.

Source: Instagram Katherine Giraldo

“You get lost in the sand and the sea Ah-ah-ah, will I be dreaming? It Looks So Tropical The Sun Is Burning And I Want More” was the simple and positive text that she chose Catherine Giraldo as an epigraph to accompany his recent snapshots on the popular little camera network.

Source: Instagram Katherine Giraldo

As expected, this posting, whose main protagonist is the sister of Carol G He quickly received a large number of likes, easily breaking the thousand heart barrier. In addition, the influencer received hundreds of comments of praise and affection towards her look and her splendid physical figure, from her most faithful followers.