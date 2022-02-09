Kuwait Bans New Disney Movie ‘Death on the Nile’ Because It Stars Israeli Actress Gal Gadot

Famous for her role as ‘Wonder Woman’, the interpreter was harshly repudiated on local networks for having praised the Israeli army and criticized the Palestinian Islamic movement Hamas.

Kuwait will ban the broadcast of the newest film adaptation of Agatha Christie’s crime novel ‘Death on the Nile’ on its territory because it stars Israeli actress Gal Gadot, authorities said on Sunday.

The film, directed by and co-starring Kenneth Branagh, will be released this month and stages one of the British author’s most famous works. However, viewers in Kuwait will not be able to see it, Information Ministry spokeswoman Anouar Mourad told AFP.

According to the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Qabas, the decision was made after multiple requests on social media for the film to be banned. Users pointed out that the actress has repeatedly praised the Israeli army and that she criticized the Palestinian Islamic movement Hamas during the 2014 war in Gaza.

Gadot is particularly known for having starred in ‘Wonder Woman’, a 2017 Hollywood blockbuster, which was also banned in some Arab countries, such as Lebanon and Qatar.