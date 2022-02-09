Kylian Mbappé clarified his present with PSG

Getty Images

The Gallo striker was a crucial component in the convincing victory of the PSG against the reigning league champions – they beat Lille 5-1. However, it was not his brilliant performance that made the news.

They asked Mbappé what his plans were for the end of the season.

This is one of the biggest soap operas to take place in recent months in both Paris and Madrid, and the world champion finds himself in the midst of a defining moment in the Parisian league.

He was asked on an Amazon Prime Video Ligue1 stream, and he was standing opposite former French star Thierry Henry.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1NSjlnTwLxQ&feature=emb_logo

Mbappé: ‘My decision hasn’t been made yet’

The Frenchman was asked about his future and rumors of an eventual move to Real Madrid for the knockout round of the UEFA Champions League.

Regarding his future, Forward was quite convincing, “I’m focused on beating Madrid and then we’ll see what happens”

“My decision is not made. Even if the Madrid game changes a lot of things, and even though I’m free to do what I want, I’m not going to do that kind of thing and I’m not going to talk to the opponent.”





Play



But Kylian MBAPPE (67′ – PSG) LOSC LILLE – PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN (1-5) 21/22 “LOSC LILLE – PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN (1-5) But de Kylian MBAPPE (67′ – PSG) + All buts de LOSC LILLE – PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN in video. Ligue 1 Uber Eats – Season 2021/2022 – 23ème journée STADE PIERRE-MAUROY – Sunday 6 February 2022 Buteurs : Danilo Luis Helio PEREIRA (10′ – PSG) / Sven Adriaan BOTMAN… 2022-02-07T00:20:28Z

The striker talks about how his career will continue, but not at the moment. His focus is on the Champions League, that is the team’s goal this season.

This gives the media a lot to talk about for the next nine days, which will undoubtedly add a little more seasoning to the duel.

Does he stay or does he go?

With these statements, speculation will be further enhanced, as Real Madrid is willing to do whatever it takes to seduce the Frenchman and attract him to the Santiago Bernabéu. The key is going to be the money and the amount of sponsors that he could get with his eventual move to Spain.

One thing is for sure, he hasn’t signed anything with anyone yet. This follows from a note in the bild from Germany where they assured that the player had agreed to move to Valdebebas and would earn about 50 million euros (approximately 57.1 million dollars) year.

For its part, the Spanish press claimed that the native of Body would move to the Iberian Peninsula during the winter transfer window. That, of course, did not happen, since the French confirmed that he would stay in Paris at least until the end of the season.

It should be remembered that Mbappé’s contract expires on June 30th and everything seems to indicate that the player will make a decision only when the season is over.

Since the beginning of the year there have been contradictory rumors indicating that he is staying and, in turn, that he is leaving.

Recently there was talk that Mbappé wanted to extend his contract for one year because he wanted to play alongside Neymar already Messi one more year.

Keep in mind that neither of these two players has had the best of seasons and that it was Mbappé who carried the load of the attack. Along with Leo Messi was one of the players who scored goals in the crushing 5-1 victory against Lille.

PSG are preparing to welcome Stade Rennes to their stadium this weekend before meeting Real Madrid next week.

Follow Right Now on Instagram

READ THE ORIGINAL NEWS AT HEAVY.COM

READ MORE: How to watch ESPN’s 30 for 30 documentary ‘The Tuck Rule’ online for free