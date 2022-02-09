Latest news about covid-19 and the omicron variant in the world

Omicron may be on the wane across much of the United States, but Monument Health hospital in Rapid City, South Dakota, continues to run an expanded intensive care unit amid a wave of Covid-19 fueled by low vaccination rates and the lack of coronavirus restrictions.

“We’re seeing an order of 60% increase in cases here in hospitalizations at Monument Health,” said Dr. Shankar Kurra, the hospital’s vice president of medical affairs. “And that’s concerning.”

“This is a trend that serves as a warning to us — a dire warning that we could be in capacities we never imagined,” he said.

Rapid City is the county seat of Pennington County, which has the highest number of active cases in the state. With a population of about 114,000, the county had 3,744 active cases of Covid-19 as of Tuesday, with nearly 31% of reported weekly tests positive for the virus, according to the state database.

Across the country, the situation is different: Cases are 42% lower on average than a week earlier, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, about a third of the peak three weeks ago. Hospitalizations are down 20% from last week.

In light of these declining numbers, some states began lifting mask mandates — at least in schools — by the end of March.

South Dakota has no mask regulations. Gov. Kristi Noem has refused to enforce such mandates, or other restrictions, such as limiting gatherings and events, leaving residents to make any safety decisions for themselves.

“Governor Noem has provided her people with up-to-date science, facts and data, and then trusted them to exercise personal responsibility and make the best decisions for themselves and their loved ones,” her communications director told CNN.

Pennington County’s lack of basic safety restrictions and low vaccination rate are frustrating, Monument staff said. Fewer than 26,000 people in a county of about 114,000 were fully vaccinated, according to the state database.

On a recent day at Monument, none of the intensive care unit patients with Covid-19 were vaccinated.

Seeing unvaccinated patients is “stressful,” George Sazama, director of the hospital’s adult intensive care unit, told CNN. “That’s what makes it sad,” he added. “It’s like they don’t have to be here.”

Jerry Morgan, 87, is among the Covid-19 patients at the Monument but has avoided intensive care and appears to be recovering. In addition, he is fully vaccinated and has received a booster dose.

“I’m pretty sure if they hadn’t been put on, I probably would have died,” Morgan said. His brother was not vaccinated and died of the disease, he told CNN.

The Covid-19 numbers in South Dakota are a reflection of the fact that the pandemic hasn’t been taken seriously by residents, said Abbey Ulrich, 28, a clinical resource nurse at Monument.

And this only adds to the frustration when friends and loved ones of health workers refuse to be vaccinated.

“I am very scared for what covid will do to them,” Ulrich said. “I’ve had friends with covid and they weren’t vaccinated, and I got really nervous.” Some were fine, but others “got into very serious health problems because of it,” he said.

Health workers at Monument, like those across the country, have been dealing with the influx of Covid-19 patients for months, and there has been no relief, Chief Medical Officer Kurra said.

“We’re more than full and we’re managing it over a sustained period of time, and that’s the stress I’m talking about … for each of the caregivers,” he said.

Ulrich echoed the same: Monument’s staff is “very burnt out.”

“We have been like this for more than a year,” added the 28-year-old. “We’ve been seeing (sicker) patients than we were used to. So we come to work very scared.”