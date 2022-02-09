Loans in Bitcoin, the new measure planned by the Bukele government

The credits would be focused on micro and small businesses, as confirmed by two government officials. There is a company that would already be interested in providing this service.

The new strategy planned by the Nayib Bukele government is to give Bitcoin credits to micro and small businesses (mypes), according to foreign media specialized in cryptocurrencies that quote an Executive official.

“El Salvador is striving to explore more uses for BTC (Bitcoin). The government is investigating the possibility of Bitcoin loans with lower interest”, publish the Cointelegraph.com and Blazetrends.com portals.

Both publications cite statements by Mónica Taher, director of International Affairs for Technology and Economy of El Salvador, who organized a Facebook Live event with the aim of “sharing the agenda of providing low-interest Bitcoin loans to small and micro-enterprises.”

According to those portals, Taher said that “small Bitcoin loans will give non-bankers access to digital money and help them build a credit history. El Salvador’s economy will be strengthened by empowering small businesses.”

You can also read: AlphaPoint company intends to install 1,500 ATMs to use Bitcoin in El Salvador

Cointelegraph also quotes Paul Steiner, president of Conamype (National Commission for Micro and Small Businesses), who participated in the same virtual space as Taher and added that credits for micro and small businesses would work with the Chivo Wallet.

This wallet launched by the government in September 2021 has been the target of multiple complaints and complaints on social networks for its constant failures, among the most serious being identity theft and loss of funds when making transactions.

“El Salvador has approximately 1.2 million companies in the country. Approximately 66% are microenterprises or “subsistence” businesses. More than 90% of micro-enterprises are self-financed through informal or usurious loans”, Steiner was quoted as saying by the foreign media.

What’s more: After several months of failures, the government hires a company to solve Chivo Wallet problems

One of the companies that would be interested in providing this service would be Acumen and in fact the company’s project manager, Andrea Martia Gómez, participated in the same Facebook Live as Bukele’s officials.

Acumen implements a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol, as quoted by Cointelegraph. The executive of that company highlighted in the virtual space that “some cryptocurrency enthusiasts in El Salvador are already using crypto solutions such as DeFi, since they offer ease of use and a higher interest rate than banks.”

For her part, the executive director of Anep (National Association of Private Enterprise), Leonor Selva, interviewed by channel 33, said that they are aware of this government idea but that despite having asked Conamype for information they have not been explained how Bitcoin loans would work.

You may be interested in: “Bitcoin trading is minimal; less than 1%”, says ANEP leader

However, the representative of the business association, of which Abansa (Salvadoran Banking Association) is a member, considers that the credits would not work so differently from those granted by traditional banks.

“The only difference with a traditional cooperative is that the loan is given in cryptocurrencies. For us it is very important that the people who access this credit, that although it may be an opportunity, are clear about the terms of the use of the cryptocurrency, the use of the wallet and the terms of the loan that in the end are going to be very similar to those of traditional banking, that is, there will probably be guarantees, repayment obligations, etc.”, Selva told Teleprensa, channel 33.