Luis Abram enters his first list; Santiago Giménez, fulfills sanction

John Reynoso announced the list of summoned for tonight’s match between Cruz Azul and León in the framework of matchday 4 of the Closure 2022 of the MX League. The cement workers arrived in rival territory on Sunday night and it was this Monday morning when the Peruvian coach announced the 20 players mentioned.

Among the names published on the list stands out the louis abram, who attends his first call after completing his signing with La Maquina. The defender could see the first minutes of him with the light blue shirt tonight in the Nou Camp before the loss of a habitual element in the rear as it is Adrian Aldrete.

Another player who surprised was Santiago Gimenez, who in the end falls off the list for serving his game of sanction and also playing this morning with the Under 20 category, where he scored the only goal for Cruz Azul in the 2-1 loss against León. Sebastian Jurado He also saw action in this commitment but he was summoned by Reynoso for tonight.

List of called

Goalkeepers: Jesus Corona, Sebastian Jurado

Defenses: Alejandro Mayorga, Julio Domínguez, Pablo Aguilar, Juan Escobar, Luis Abram, Joaquín Martínez and Rafael Guerrero

Midfielders: Rómulo Otero, Erik Lira, Rafael Baca, Ignacio Rivero, Carlos Rodríguez, Luis Mendoza and Cristian Giménez

Forwards: Uriel Antuna, Bryan Angulo, Rodrigo Huescas and Emmanuel Gutierrez

Where to watch the live online broadcast of Cruz Azul vs. Lion

This match corresponding to date 4 of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament will be broadcast by Fox Sports and Claro Sports starting at 9:06 p.m. (local time).