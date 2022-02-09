Luis Abram, the multifunctional footballer who is willing to play wherever Reynoso puts him

The Peruvian dreams of playing in a World Cup and that is why he is willing to help the team in any position.

Cruz Azul’s new reinforcement, Luis Abram, had his first minutes in Mexican soccer after making his debut against León on Matchday 4 of the Clausura 2022 of the League, a first step to be able to achieve his goals such as playing the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Similarly, he highlighted that the strategist Juan Reynoso who is his compatriot, was a key piece for him to reach La Maquina, For this reason, it was said to be at your disposal to help you in the position that best suits you on the field of play.

“It’s always good not only to play in one position, but to help my team in more than one position,” said the South American player.

“I have known him (Juan Reynoso) since he was in Peru, he is a very successful and demanding coach, I find that interesting and that enhances a player and I am delighted, ”he said in an interview with TUDN.

With 13 minutes on the pitch, Abram knows that it is the beginning to be able to show himself and be contemplated by his National TeamWell, in a World Cup year, any footballer dreams of that moment.

“Obviously, any team wants to play a World Cup with their team and, with Peru, we are in the fight.we have psyched up to reach the World Cup and there we are, it will be decided until the last date”, he concluded.