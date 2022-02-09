louis diaz is about to complete a week in Liverpool and his arrival in England continues to cause reactions.

In the last hours, Luis Manuel Diazhis father, was in charge of telling more details about the countryman’s arrival in English football.

“There were many suitors who wanted Luis’ services, but he had a dream of reaching Liverpool. Because Liverpool is an elite team.”said the father of the new figure of Colombian soccer in dialogue with ‘Blu radio’.

the path chosen

Luis Fernando Diaz in his debut. Photo:

From what his father told, Luis Díaz had various offers to leave Porto in this recent transfer market.



“Tottenham was one. Rome also fell behind in the process. They hesitated a lot and let themselves be caught by Liverpool. Liverpool was faster than them, they needed him and they took him away.” commented.

Regarding the identification of passion for the ‘red’ team, about which the player himself has said that it is “the perfect team”, Luis Manuel Díaz said: “After the first game he told me that it was a team that works hard, complete, in who will feel comfortable and will have the possibility to play with high performance players“.

Liverpool faces Leicester City, this Thursday, at 02:45 pm, for the Premier League. That could be Diaz’s first game in the English league.

SPORTS